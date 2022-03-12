What to read about the NFL

Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Commanders

The trade of Carson Wentz to the Commanders leaves the Colts searching for their fifth different starting quarterback in five seasons.

Jerry Brewer: With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks changed the NFL. Now they’re trying to do it again.

Eight women who filed criminal complaints of sexual misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury, their attorney said.

The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely for betting on NFL games in November while he was away from the team, the league announced.

The league is halting mandatory surveillance testing of players, coaches and team staffers for coronavirus and no longer will require individuals to wear masks in team facilities.

Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage