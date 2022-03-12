United (2-1-0) conceded goals for the first time and, although it enjoyed a wealth of possession and opportunity in the second half, it came away empty.

Stanislav Ivanov scored in the first half and substitute Jonathan Bornstein converted in the second before an announced crowd of 13,795 that braved a wind chill in the low 20s.

United won its first two matches against light competition, benefiting from fortunate bounces and timely goals while giving underwhelming performances. On Saturday, it received a sobering reality check against an improved opponent.

After starting the same lineup for the first two matches, Coach Hernán Losada made three changes: Ola Kamara for Michael Estrada at striker, Adrien Perez for Griffin Yow in attacking midfield, and rookie Sofiane Djeffal for the suspended Moses Nyeman in defensive midfield.

Djeffal, a Frenchman who starred at Oregon State, lasted until the second round of the draft in January, far longer than United anticipated. Club officials rated him among the top 10 players available. He was a second-half sub in each of the first two matches, and in Cincinnati last weekend, he helped win the game. Late in stoppage time, Djeffal’s well-placed free kick to Steven Birnbaum deep in the box resulted in Geoff Cameron’s handball, which led to Kamara’s penalty kick.

Kamara’s inclusion came after two substitute appearances and two goals. Estrada scored twice in the opener, a 3-0 win over expansion side Charlotte FC, but was quiet in Cincinnati. Perez was a projected starter in the preseason before suffering a leg injury.

Chicago (1-0-2) hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2017, but with the addition of Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri from Olympique Lyonnais and Polish forward Kacper Przybylko from Philadelphia, the Fire is primed for better days.

The visitors also have 17-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who has begun to receive U.S. senior national team call-ups. On Saturday, he was put to the test in the 14th minute, making a reflex save on Kamara’s close-in header. His counterpart, Bill Hamid, answered two minutes later with a one-on-one save against Mauricio Pineda.

Chicago went ahead in the 32nd minute on a sequence that began with Slonina’s long ball and, after two touches, continued with Fabian Herbers connecting with the unmarked Shaqiri. His low cross targeted Ivanov on the back side. Retreating Brad Smith deflected the ball, but Ivanov got to it before Hamid for the Fire’s first goal of the season.

Hamid prevented further damage in the final moments of the half with a leaping save on Przybylko’s angled bid.

United dominated possession in the second half but labored to apply the finishing touches in the final third of the attack — something that often has bedeviled the team over two seasons. Promising buildups fizzled with inexact passing, bad decisions and wayward shots.

Midway through the half, Losada opted for a two-striker front, replacing creator Edison Flores with Estrada. Seconds after the move, Estrada was well-positioned to accept a cross from Kamara in the center of the box, but Kamara chose a different option.

More attacking power arrived in the 74th minute when forward Nigel Robertha made his season debut, but United continued to hit roadblocks.

The Fire extended its lead in the 80th minute. Boris Sekulic crossed from the right side. Gastón Giménez flicked the ball to the back side. Bornstein, a former U.S. national team member who will turn 38 this year, was waiting for a left-footed, one-time smash past Hamid.

United will visit Toronto FC (0-2-1) next Saturday before entering a two-week break for a FIFA international window.

Here’s what else to know about Saturday’s match:

Hendrickson returns

Chicago’s first-year coach is Ezra Hendrickson, a defender on United’s most recent MLS Cup championship team (2004). He was a candidate for D.C.’s head coaching role before Losada was hired before the 2021 season.

Hendrickson, 50, was an assistant with Seattle, the LA Galaxy and Columbus before succeeding Fire interim coach Frank Klopas in November.

Loudoun starts strong

With four D.C. players in the starting lineup, second-division Loudoun United won its USL Championship opener by defeating Indy Eleven, 1-0, at Segra Field in Leesburg.

Forward Kimarni Smith, a MLS first-round draft pick in 2021, scored in the 43rd minute, assisted by Ted Ku-DiPietro, a D.C. homegrown signing this winter. D.C. defenders Jacob Greene and Hayden Sargis also started.