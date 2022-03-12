In a Maryland 4A title game that became an instant classic, Roosevelt outlasted Churchill, 54-49, in double overtime. The Raiders, who had won the most recent 4A title in 2019, claimed their fifth state championship.

“I was worried what a year-and-a-half off would do,” Roosevelt Coach Brendan O’Connell told his players after the game. “The basketball program that has been built here has been a powerhouse, and you guys just kept it going.”

Back in 2019, Roosevelt closed a dominant season by routing Broadneck in the title game. But after Roosevelt’s third-round playoff exit in 2020 (which came before the tournament was halted ahead of the semifinals), Prince George’s County canceled the 2020-21 season amid the pandemic.

When Roosevelt returned in November, the Raiders (21-5) didn’t look like a powerhouse. They started 2-2 before the county suspended sports for a month.

Roosevelt usually has a high-profile offense. This season, the Raiders learned to win with defense and toughness.

“It’s the same tradition every time,” said Roosevelt guard James Rice, who scored a game-high 18 points Saturday. “Our offense is worse than [in 2019], but it’s the same mentality all the time: defense, defense, defense, next play.”

Last month, Roosevelt lost to Douglass in double overtime in the Prince George’s County championship game. That result was disappointing, but it prepared the Raiders for Saturday.

Roosevelt and Churchill (24-2) traded three-pointers in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. Each team scored one point in the first OT, but in the second, Roosevelt took control in the final minute.

With 56 seconds to go, Rice finished a layup that gave his team a 49-48 lead. The Raiders didn’t allow Churchill to score another field goal, and with 17 seconds left, guard Fani Lewis gave the Raiders a three-point cushion with a pair of free throws. Moments later, Sanford began another March celebration.

“That game right there defined [our culture],” Lewis said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. We just had to keep believing and being tough. That’s what it’s all about right there.”