Eller may have produced the game-winner, but the rest of the Capitals’ scoring came from Evgeny Kuznetsov, whose second career hat trick brought his season total to 19 goals, including four in his past five games. He previously accomplished the feat in Oct, 2015.

The Russian’s final tally came on the power play with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, knotting the game at 3. Kuznetsov punched in a rebound from nearly behind the net as the visitors continued a trend of striking late in games.

Alex Ovechkin got the primary assist on two of Kuznetsov’s goals but was unable to beat Demko himself, keeping him tied with Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list (766).

The Capitals started fast and maintained a 2-0 advantage heading into the final period. But the Canucks beat Vitek Vanecek (23 saves) three times in the first five minutes of the third to completely change the complexion of the game. Quinn Hughes struck just 57 seconds into the period, Bo Horvat tied it at 2 with his shot from the slot on the power play at 3:19, then added another 1:40 later off a rebound.

“With the exception of three or four minutes, I thought we had a real good game and competed really hard,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "We had talked about getting there and getting to the net and finding your way in into that area that’s real close to goalie for tips or rebounds, second opportunities, and we ended up getting a couple of them tonight.”

Kuznetsov’s first goal came off a fluky, weird bounce. The puck went off the glass and off the shaft of Kuznetsov’s stick at 5:35 of the first. Kuznetsov told the NBC Sports Washington broadcast that he didn’t even see the puck on the play.

“I basically did nothing for that,” Kuznetsov said.

Kuznetsov doubled the lead just 43 seconds later, a goal that first appeared to be a milestone strike for Ovechkin. Ovechkin’s one-timer clanged off the post and hit Demko’s left leg before appearing to slide over the goal line untouched. Replays showed Kuznetsov diving for the puck, knocking it over the goal line.

“Kuzy’s got to put that one in,” Laviolette said. “They’ve got a defender right there ready to swat it out. I’m not sure if it gets there or not. He 100 percent did the right thing. Alex will get his goal..”

Ovechkin’s shot at history will have to wait. The captain had two clear breakaway scoring chances on Demko on Friday, but he couldn’t get past the goalie.

“You know, be honest with you I thought maybe that was his goal so I wasn’t sure if I score or him,” Kuznetsov told NBC Sports Washington during the intermission. “Basically no it was very close. It was unfortunate, that was my goal. So we’ll wait.”

The Capitals are 4-0-1 in their past five games, having found a groove after an up-and-down first two months of the year.

Friday’s game against the Canucks capped Washington’s three-game trip through Western Canada. The Capitals’ next game is Tuesday at Capital One Arena against the New York Islanders.

Here’s what else to know from the Capitals’ victory over the Canucks:

Power play

Washington went 2-for-3 on the power play, continuing a steady recent improvement. Including Kuznetsov’s two goals, the Capitals have scored 16 power play goals in their past 16 games. The unit has looked more cohesive, which coincides with veterans returning to health.

Anthony Mantha’s addition to the second unit after his four-month absence because of shoulder surgery has also added another physical offensive weapon.

Forward changes

Washington switched its forward lines, moving Conor Sheary to the first line and Tom Wilson to the third line.

Sheary’s versatility has been praised this season. He has spent time on the first, third and fourth lines in the past week alone and has two goals and four assists in his past six games. He also posted his 100th career goal last week on an empty-netter against Seattle.

McMichael impresses

Rookie Connor McMichael played one of his best games in recent weeks. McMichael was driving the pace of play and created opportunities for himself and teammates in the offensive zone and finished with six shots.