After sharing a hug with Jazz Coach Quin Snyder and Jazz forward Rudy Gay, both former members of the Spurs, Popovich was briefly mobbed by his young team. The 73-year-old coaching legend, long known for deflecting credit to his players, then made a quick beeline for the locker room.

“Something like this does not belong to one individual," Popovich said. "Basketball is a team sport. You preach to your players that you have to do it together. That’s certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches and staff that I’ve been blessed with. The support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what. All of us share in this record. It’s not mine. It’s ours. That’s the joy of it.”

Spurs players celebrate with Coach Popovich after he moved to first all-time in coaching wins 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5I8Z9IRmro — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2022

Popovich, who secured his first NBA victory on Dec. 14, 1996, more than 25 years ago, reached his milestone victory in his 2,030th career game. His career record across 26 seasons now stands at 1,336-694 (.658).

By comparison, Nelson compiled a 1,335-1,063 (.557) record across 31 seasons coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. Before Popovich took over as coach of the Spurs, he served as an assistant for two years under Nelson in Golden State. Nelson had held the NBA’s coaching wins record since he passed Lenny Wilkins in 2010.

“I just want to tell you how proud I am of all your accomplishments and the wonderful things you’ve done for basketball worldwide," Nelson told Popovich in a recorded video statement. "But I’m most proud of what you’re about to accomplish now, which is to put me in second place for all-time wins. I’m so proud of you for doing it and I couldn’t wait for this day to happen. As one of my best friends in life, I just wish you the best for your remaining years in the NBA.”

Popovich has spent the entirety of his NBA head coaching career with the Spurs, claiming three coach of the year awards and guiding five championship teams led by stars such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. San Antonio was synonymous with consistent excellence throughout most of Popovich’s reign, making 22 consecutive playoff appearances and winning at least 50 games in 18 consecutive seasons.

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”

"It's not mine. It's ours."



Gregg Popovich on why he shares the all-time coaching wins record with the @spurs, and with the city of San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/QwRrhTkjGE — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2022

Popovich began his coaching career in 1973 as an assistant at the Air Force Academy, with subsequent stops at Pomona-Pitzer and Kansas. He then joined the Spurs in 1988, serving as an assistant under Larry Brown.

In addition to his regular season wins record, Popovich ranks third with 170 postseason victories, trailing only Phil Jackson (229) and Pat Riley (171). Popovich’s five titles are tied for third all-time behind Jackson (11) and Red Auerbach (9).

Popovich guided USA Basketball to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and he was named one of the NBA’s 15 greatest coaches last month as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

For years, Popovich joked that he owed all of his achievements to Duncan and pledged to step away from the bench when the 15-time all-star big man decided to retire. But when Duncan called it quits in 2016, Popovich opted to hang on, eventually hiring the Hall of Fame big man as an assistant coach in 2019.

Rumors have swirled in recent years about Popovich’s possible retirement given that the Spurs are in rebuilding mode, but he has given no indication of his plans. San Antonio (26-41) holds the Western Conference’s 11th seed entering Saturday and remains in contention for a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Spurs announced Friday that they would recognize Popovich’s record by auctioning a collection of 1,336 non-fungible tokens that include hand-drawn plays and court designs, with proceeds going to the San Antonio Food Bank.