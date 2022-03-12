That Krzyzewski is in the last of his 42 seasons coaching Duke is the predominant storyline this March. “I’m trying to get away from all that,” he said after the Blue Devils outlasted Miami, 80-76, in the first semifinal here. He can’t and he won’t.

To Krzyzewski’s left — here at the ACC tournament, next week at the NCAA tournament, all season long — sat Jon Scheyer. This year, Davis was entrusted with the North Carolina half of the sport’s preeminent claw-each-other’s-eyes-out rivalry. Next year, Scheyer will take the clipboard on the Duke half. What happens next?

“Jon Scheyer is going to be the next really good coach at Duke,” Krzyzewski said Friday night.

That’s the bet, anyway. On Saturday night, Krzyzewski will coach for what would be his 16th championship in this tournament. If Scheyer and Davis coach in 16 of these tournaments period, their tenures would have been a success. Davis’s run at his first final ended with a 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech on Friday night. The rivalry’s history and intensity will remain. Its face is changing.

The ACC is the rare college conference that still relishes basketball more than football — the sport that has devoured most of the college athletic landscape because it provides much of the college athletic revenue. So the fiber of the conference has long been the constants who have served as men’s basketball coaches at not only its most prominent programs but on down the standings.

Dean Smith was already the czar when Krzyzewski arrived, and the pair battled for two decades. Roy Williams eventually settled in as the long-term successor in Chapel Hill, and he and Krzyzewski fought over similar players going after the exact same stakes. Krzyzewski will be lauded over the next month for his five national titles, more than any men’s coach not named Wooden. It’s worth noting that after Williams arrived at his alma mater in 2003, the national title tally read: Tar Heels three, Blue Devils two.

That’s the history part of it all, and it hangs over everything. What awaits Scheyer next year and is already upon Davis in his first season as Williams’s replacement is some combination of caretaking the traditions that have been built by others and forging ahead with an identity of their own. Walk that tightrope above the Brooklyn Bridge. There’s no net below.

“The foundation of who Carolina is, I believe in it,” Davis said before the season even started. “It’s been tried. It’s been tested. It’s been proven successful. I believe in what Coach Smith taught. I believe in what Coach Guthridge taught. I believe in Coach Williams, how he ran the program.

“And I’ve said before that I want to travel the same road. I’m just going to do it with my own personality and my own shoes.”

Those shoes are Jordan Brands, by the way, the most famous sneakers named after the most famous player in history — who happens to be a Tar Heel. No pressure.

Davis’s assessment of the task makes perfect sense. It’s just so delicate to pull off. Carolina has a much more recent example of how difficult — impossible? — this is to do without tactile seams or even outright tears in the program’s fabric.

That history is worth reviewing. Smith retired on the eve of 1997-98 season, setting up a handoff to Bill Guthridge that served as a reward for his longtime assistant. Guthridge’s two Final Four appearances in three seasons provided some cover for the fissures that were starting to develop in the program’s foundation. When Williams, then the Kansas coach, initially turned down the job at his alma mater, the Carolina family turned to Matt Doherty, one of Jordan’s teammates on Smith’s 1982 national title team.

Doherty came from Carolina cloth. But when he tried to put his own, bold stamp on the program — bringing in an entirely new coaching staff, etc. — he ruffled feathers and weakened his support. The result: a tumultuous three-season tenure that began with a run to the nation’s No. 1 ranking, bottomed out with an 8-20 season that remains the worst in the program’s history but ended with the recruiting class that became the bedrock of the 2005 team Williams coached to the national title.

That’s not to say that’s what awaits Davis or Scheyer. But it is instructive. And it provides further emphasis that change is in progress at the two programs that are the pillars of the league, but the differences in coaching stature are nearly leaguewide.

Think back to the 1989-90 season, when the ACC boasted no fewer than six coaches who either had or would lead their current school to a Final Four — Smith and Krzyzewski, of course, but Bobby Cremins at Georgia Tech, Terry Holland at Virginia, Jim Valvano at N.C. State and Gary Williams at Maryland. That’s three-quarters of the coaches in an eight-team league. Yeah, it’s a specific snapshot in time, and it’s more than three decades ago. But nearly all ACC programs have had coaches that defined them — Dave Odom and Skip Prosser at Wake Forest, Cliff Ellis and Rick Barnes at Clemson, etc.

With Roy Williams already gone and Krzyzewski’s departure imminent, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton count as the league’s old heads. They are 77 and 73, respectively. The end may not be here. But it is nigh. The only ACC coaches for the 2022-23 season who have led their current programs to the Final Four are Boeheim and Virginia’s Tony Bennett — who both have national titles. (Miami’s Jim Larrañaga coached George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 — five years before he left to lead the Hurricanes.)

Williams’s retirement came without a victory lap. Krzyzewski is now trying to protect his team from the fallout of his. Either way, legends can’t depart quietly, without impact.

“It’s really too much,” Krzyzewski said Friday night as he sat next to freshmen A.J. Griffin and Paolo Banchero and sophomore Mark Williams. “It’s their season. It’s all about them. It is. I don’t want to be a distraction to them. This is their season — especially now. Especially now. They only get it once. I’ve had it numerous times.”