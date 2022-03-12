Coach Wes Unseld Jr. even gave Porzingis a soft landing spot. He said repeatedly that the idea behind playing the big man after he recovered from a right knee bone bruise was simply to see what Porzingis can do before what will be a possible summer of change in Washington.

That plan makes perfect sense for a player with a long history of injuries climbing aboard a team whose franchise star, Bradley Beal, will not be available for any sort of playoff run.

That plan does not necessarily jibe with a team that is trying to scratch and claw its way into the play-in tournament because anything else would be taking a step back.

If the Wizards’ 122-109 loss to the Lakers in front of a starry Friday-night crowd — hello, Kanye West sitting courtside — illustrated anything, it was that they need a star of their own to lift them past 11th place in the East with 17 games to play. The Lakers sure have one, chaotic as they are at 29-37 and clamoring for favorable play-in seeding. Thirty-seven year-old LeBron James huffed, stomped and roared his way to a second 50-point performance in a week because to him, the concept of aging is merely urban legend. The Wizards (29-36) had no one to turn to in response.

“They came out as the aggressor, attacking the paint,” Unseld said. “Obviously, we struggled to score.”

Kyle Kuzma’s star is rising; he had 23 points and seven rebounds against his old team, which gave him and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope a touching video tribute while the crowd at Crypto.com Arena warmly welcomed them home. But with Beal glued to the bench because of a season-ending wrist surgery, Kuzma has been carrying a heavy load for a long time. He needs a hand.

He may yet have one in Porzingis. The Latvian has played well for Washington, giving the team the added offensive flexibility they expected and scoring 25 points in his first game and 19 points in his second. On Friday, he had 14 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. His minutes have increased steadily from just over 21 to 25. The Wizards are generally pleased with his play, Friday’s low-scoring output notwithstanding, and Unseld said he found Porzingis even more well rounded as a rim protector and playmaker than he thought.

“It’s tough, it’s been a handful of games, so he’s still trying to work his way through it. He’s going to have some big nights and he’s going to struggle at times, just like everybody else,” Unseld said. “But he’ll find that level of consistency, it’ll even out. He’s too good of a player.”

But Porzingis understands it’s going to take time to get up to speed. He is still largely unfamiliar with his teammates, having played just three games without much practice, and chemistry is still developing. He’s still fighting with himself at this stage — he wants to play more, but knows he cannot rush his return.

He will sit out against Portland on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back out of precaution, but after that, Unseld expects him to be able to play without limitations.

“Of course, I want to play and have longer stretches of playing,” Porzingis said. “Sometimes it kind of creeps in your mind and you want to force some things out there because, ‘Ah, I might be coming out in a couple minutes,’ so I just [need] to have that calmness and knowing that I’m going to get there. I just need to stay focused and play the right way.”

The Wizards also need to stay focused, but on an entirely different timeline if they are to make a desperate playoff push with time running out — something every player says he wants and believes they are capable of.

“It is what it is, but we just have to find a way to worry about what’s in front of us. You can’t worry about things you can’t control,” Unseld said. “Our focus, [we] didn’t do a good job tonight, mainly in the second half, but we have a chance again tomorrow. We can’t dwell on it too long and let it affect tomorrow’s effort.”