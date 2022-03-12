That goes for teams that helped themselves this week — Oklahoma primarily, but also the likes of Miami and TCU who removed whatever lingering doubt existed — and those who did not (Rutgers, VCU and Wake Forest and Xavier all spring to mind).

Still, Saturday should be fun. Nearly half of the 32 automatic bids — 15 in all — will be secured in games tipping off as early as 11 a.m. and as late as 11:30 p.m. Here’s what to look for on the penultimate day of the college basketball regular season.

Big Ten semifinal: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 9 Indiana (1, CBS)

Has Indiana done enough the last two days, with its comeback against Michigan and then its steely upset of top-seeded Illinois? There’s a case the Hoosiers did as much good in 26 hours as they had in the previous four months.

That’s only a slight exaggeration, but the fact is Indiana (20-12) would be exceptionally difficult to ignore if it beats another likely NCAA tournament team. Iowa (24-9) is also playing its third game in three days, though the Hawkeyes didn’t have much trouble dispatching Northwestern, 112-76, on Thursday.

The Hoosiers probably need one more victory. They have nonconference strength of schedule issues (No. 308) of the sort that usually doom teams near the edge of the field. The solution: Create some daylight. Beating the slick-shooting Hawkeyes would achieve just that.

SEC semifinal: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (1, ESPN)

The SEC cleared out two of its three possible bid snatchers in the evening quarterfinals, as Tennessee dispatched Mississippi State and Kentucky fended off Vanderbilt. Kentucky remains a candidate for the No. 1 seed line.

The same probably isn’t true of Auburn, which fell, 67-62, to Texas A&M. The Tigers are just 5-4 since Feb. 8 and have dropped four of their past five away. But one team’s misfortune is another’s opportunity, and Texas A&M took full advantage.

The Aggies (22-11) are unfortunate a month-long stretch from mid-January to mid-February when they went 1-9 counts against them, because they’ve been fabulous since then. They’re already pushing for an at-large bid after beating Florida and Auburn the last two days, and an upset of the sizzling Razorbacks (25-7) probably finishes the job.

Atlantic 10 semifinal: No. 1 Davidson vs. No. 5 Saint Louis (1, CBS Sports Network) Atlantic 10 semifinal: No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 6 Richmond (approx. 3:30, CBS Sports Network)

The best thing for borderline teams throughout the country is for a chalky Saturday in Washington. Davidson (26-5) will get an at-large bid if it needs it, and Dayton (23-9) remains intriguing besides absorbing three(!) Quadrant 4 losses in the first two weeks of the season.

The best thing for the A-10 might be the exact opposite. VCU, which lost to Richmond in Friday’s quarterfinals, still has a compelling case for an at-large berth based on its strong road record (9-2) and quality play since guard Ace Baldwin returned from injury. If Richmond (21-12) or Saint Louis (23-10) wins the tournament, the league could yet produce a three-team tournament contingent.

American semifinal: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Tulane (3, ESPN2) American semifinal: No. 2 SMU vs. No. 3 Memphis (approx. 5:30, ESPN2)

So far, so good for teams elsewhere hoping for a predictable tournament in Fort Worth. Houston and Memphis handled business in the quarterfinals by double-digit margins, and victories by both Saturday would remove any bracket angst tied to a midafternoon Sunday title game.

Tulane (14-14) is a pure bid thief, and the likes of Rutgers, Wyoming and others can ill afford for the Green Wave to win two more games. It wouldn’t hurt them if SMU (23-7) has a poor showing in the second semifinal.

The Mustangs swept Memphis in the regular season and split with Houston. There’s an ugly Quad 4 loss on SMU’s resume (against Loyola Marymount), but a third defeat of Memphis would be difficult to ignore.

Atlantic Coast final: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (8:30, ESPN)

The talk about bid-snatching feels a little abstract during the early rounds of a league tournament. Even when a team reaches the semifinals, there are still two mountains for a team on a hot streak to climb.

But things get real when only 40 minutes stand between a surprise team and an NCAA bid. Virginia Tech (22-12) is the first from a traditional multi-bid league to get this far in 2022. The Hokies have taken down the No. 2 (Notre Dame) and No. 3 (North Carolina) seeds the last two nights, and the neutral-site defeat of the Tar Heels is their best result of the season.

Virginia Tech also fares extremely well in predictive metrics because of its penchant for lopsided victories and is 7-6 on the road. In another year’s ACC, beating two of the three best teams in the league tournament probably gets a borderline team over the top. The Hokies, however, might need one more victory. They’re closing in on the edge of the field less than 48 hours before the tournament selection show.

Other multi-bid league finals

Big 12: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (6, ESPN)

Texas Tech removed the last of the possible Big 12 bid snatchers by slipping past Oklahoma, 56-55. Both teams are obviously good to go for a high seed — Kansas probably as a No. 1 seed, Texas Tech as perhaps a No. 3 — but the best part of this game is it gives everyone an encore of the Jayhawks’ fabulous 94-91 double overtime defeat of the Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 24. Kansas star Ochai Agbaji had 37 points in that one, while Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams had 33.

Mountain West: No. 1 Boise State vs. No. 3 San Diego State (6, CBS)

For all the sneaky depth of the Mountain West and the potential for chaos, things unfolded in a decidedly non-chaotic manner. Both Boise State (26-7), which is making its first Mountain West title game appearance, and San Diego State (23-7), which is in the final for the fifth year in a row, are safely inside the field. The winner has a shot at rising as high as a No. 6 seed, and neither finalist has a profile likely to push them further down than an 8/9 game.

Big East: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 4 Creighton (6:30, Fox)

Villanova could plausibly work its way up to the No. 2 seed line with a victory and help, but the Wildcats are looking like a solid No. 3 seed. Creighton eviscerated Providence, 85-58, on Friday and will play in its fourth Big East final in less than a decade in the league. The Bluejays lost in 2014, 2017 and 2021, but they’re probably going to be around a No. 7 or No. 8 seed even if they can’t pick off the Wildcats at the Garden.

Pac-12: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 UCLA (9, Fox)

Arizona cleared out the last of the Pac-12’s remaining bid-thief threats with an 82-72 defeat of Colorado in the semifinals. The Wildcats can effectively lock themselves into the No. 1 seed line with a victory, and they might even be okay since a loss to UCLA isn’t going to hurt. The Bruins (25-6) stand a chance to get to the No. 3 line if they can snip the nets in Las Vegas.

One-bid league finals

America East: No. 2 UMBC at No. 1 Vermont, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Mid-Eastern Athletic: No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 7 Coppin State, 1 (ESPN2)

Metro Atlantic: No. 2 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 4 Monmouth, 4 (ESPNU)

Southwestern Athletic: No. 1 Alcorn State vs. No. 2 Texas Southern, 6 (ESPNU)

Mid-American: No. 2 Kent State vs. No. 4 Akron, 7:30 (ESPN2)

Big Sky: No. 1 Montana State vs. No. 3 Northern Colorado, 8 (ESPNU)

Conference USA: No. 2W UAB vs. No. 3W Louisiana Tech, 8:30 (CBS Sports Network)

Southland: No. 2 Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 9:30 (ESPN2)

Western Athletic: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 6 Abilene Christian, 10 (ESPNU)

Big West: No. 1 Long Beach State vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton, 11:30 (ESPN2)

Field notes

Last four included: Xavier, Rutgers, VCU, Dayton

First four on the outside: Indiana, Virginia Tech, Wyoming, Texas A&M

Next four on the outside: Oklahoma, BYU, Wake Forest, Colorado

Moving in: Dayton, Kent State, Southeastern Louisiana, UAB

Moving out: Nicholls State, North Texas, Toledo, Wyoming

Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), SEC (6), ACC (4), American Athletic (3), Atlantic 10 (3), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3)

Bracket projection

West vs. East, Midwest vs. South

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Long Beach State

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) TCU

Buffalo

(5) Iowa vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/UAB

(4) Providence vs. (13) IVY/Princeton

San Diego

(3) UCLA vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State

(6) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (11) San Francisco

Pittsburgh

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Seton Hall

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) COLONIAL/Delaware

North Carolina couldn’t make it three stellar games in a row, following up dominant performances against Duke and Virginia with a forgettable ACC semifinal against Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels look like they’ll land in an 8/9 game. … UAB needed three overtimes to get past Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA semifinals. The afternoon semis/evening final should help the Blazers’ recovery before they face Louisiana Tech, which bounced regular season champ North Texas, 42-36, in the season’s lowest-scoring game. …

Both UCLA and Boise State nose up a line after winning conference semifinals. … Same goes for Tennessee, which gets the nod for the last No. 2 seed just ahead of Purdue. That order could easily change by the end of the afternoon.

East Region

Indianapolis

(1) SEC/Kentucky vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Miami

Milwaukee

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Dayton/Xavier winner

(4) Illinois vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

Pittsburgh

(3) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Kent State

(6) Southern California vs. (11) Michigan

Fort Worth, Texas

(7) Alabama vs. (10) Notre Dame

(2) Baylor vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State

It’s Kentucky’s turn to take over the No. 1 seeds after Auburn was unceremoniously bounced in the SEC quarterfinals by Texas A&M. Two more victories should make the Wildcats the choice for the last spot on the top line. … Xavier and Dayton had a long-running rivalry, but they’ve met just once since Xavier left for the Big East. Imagine the howls from Cincinnati if the Musketeers got stuck in a play-in game against the Flyers in Dayton. …

It’s perfectly fair to question how good a 17-14 Michigan team really is, and there isn’t much evidence the Wolverines can win multiple games in a row and make a deep run. But there’s nothing disqualifying about their resume. They have high-end victories (five in Quadrant 1, granted in 15 tries), a solid enough road record (5-7), wins at Iowa, Ohio State and fellow borderline team Indiana and metrics that place them solidly in the top 40. … If Kentucky does stumble in the SEC tournament, Baylor looks like it would be the team to take advantage of it and climb back onto the No. 1 line.

Midwest Region

Fort Worth, Texas

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SWAC/Alcorn State-SOUTHLAND/Southeastern Louisiana winner

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) Memphis

Buffalo

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) Rutgers/VCU winner

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Milwaukee

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) METRO ATLANTIC/Saint Peter’s

(6) LSU vs. (11) SMU

Greenville, S.C.

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Iowa State

(2) ACC/Duke vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

How high can Memphis climb if it beats SMU and then (probably) Houston to close out the American Athletic tournament? Maybe up to the No. 7 line. The Tigers are probably in 8/9 territory otherwise. … All those great wins, all those lousy metrics — Rutgers’s profile is the weirdest for the committee to contend with. The Scarlet Knights stand out on fronts both good and bad. The guess here is the victories (with at least one over every Big Ten team in contention for an NCAA bid) carry the day in the end. …

A big one in Garden State circles today. Saint Peter’s, coached by former Seton Hall star Shaheen Holloway, meets Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic final in Atlantic City. The Peacocks haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2011, Monmouth since 2006. … Murray State has gotten plenty of results this week that would help its climb up to the No. 6 line. That would match the program’s best NCAA seeding ever.

South Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Wright State winner

(8) Colorado State vs. (9) Marquette

Portland, Ore.

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Indianapolis

(3) BIG TEN/Purdue vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Texas vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Greenville, S.C.

(7) Creighton vs. (10) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(2) Auburn vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

Colorado State seems like it will end up around a No. 8 seed, plus or minus a line, after its Mountain West semifinal loss to San Diego State. … Texas Tech could get up to the No. 3 line if it can knock off Kansas in the Big 12 title game. …