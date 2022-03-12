Last season, Cishek finished with a 3.42 ERA in 68⅓ innings for the Los Angeles Angels, posting the highest walk rate of his 12-year career (13.3 percent of all batters). His career ERA, 2.85, shows how consistent he’s been in stints with the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. The White Sox were the only club to get decidedly subpar results, though that was with a decidedly small sample of 20 innings.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo sometimes talks about trusting the back of a player’s baseball card. The phrase often comes when the age or recent performance of an acquisition is questioned. Cishek’s, then, is extensive and offers an encouraging view. Most pitchers don’t peak in their mid-30s, meaning the Nationals’ expectations will match their modest investment. But most relievers also struggle to hold off the statistical fluctuations of bullpen life. Remarkably, Cishek has.

The Athletic first reported his agreement with the Nationals. MLB.com first reported the terms.

Cishek mixes a low-90s fastball and slider with a sidewinding delivery. At first glance, his best function for rebuilding Washington is to pitch well in April, May and June, then get flipped for a minor leaguer or two in July. If he reaches his usual standard, the return would likely be minimal. If he exceeds it, the Nationals could net a decent lottery ticket for less than Cishek’s salary. This is why they could very well sign more movable pitchers in the near future.

With spring training beginning this weekend, any guesses at an Opening Day bullpen would be fruitless. But to place the addition of Cishek in context, here’s an early stab: Cishek, Kyle Finnegan, Tanner Rainey, Will Harris, Austin Voth, Mason Thompson, Patrick Murphy and Sam Clay. On a 26-man roster, the Nationals will almost certainly carry eight relievers and five starters, since the new collective bargaining agreement limits each team to 13 pitchers. The math could shift if a shortened run-up to the season leads to roster expansion in April.

Of those eight relievers, Cishek, Finnegan and Harris, who’s entering the final season of a three-year, $24 million deal, seem to have the best footing. Rainey, once the club’s “closer of the future,” wound up with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings toward the end of last season. Voth, a converted starter, is out of minor league options and could be on the fringe. Murphy is out of them, too, but the Nationals were intrigued by his fastball-curve combo last August and September.

Thompson has two remaining option years, meaning he could swing between the majors and minors a maximum five times without going on waivers. So does Clay, the only lefty of this hypothetical group, but a rough 2021 hurt his case for consistent chances. Lefty Francisco Pérez, claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians in November, is on the 40-man roster and could earn some looks this spring. Carl Edwards Jr. and lefty Luis Avilán will be in camp on minor league deals, giving them a chance to crack the mix.