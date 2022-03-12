After the pandemic halted the state tournament in 2020 and canceled it in 2021, Howard received its first opportunity for a state title since 1994 on Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. Against perhaps their toughest opponent this season, the Lions could only watch their foe celebrate for the first time in three years.

“Nobody’s perfect,” said Howard guard Gabrielle Kennerly, who had a team-high 15 points. “They played harder than any team that we’ve seen this year, and I think that’s really what made us lose.”

Howard (19-1) was 25-0 in March 2020 when Maryland’s athletic association postponed — and later canceled — the semifinal and championship games. The Ellicott City school hung a navy blue banner in its gym stating “PERFECT SEASON,” but the players had wanted more.

While the Lions graduated their stars after the 2020-21 season was canceled entirely, they returned this November as dominant as ever. Their wins came by an average of 38.3 points, even as they endured another hiatus.

Between December and January, Howard County suspended sports for three weeks amid coronavirus spikes. That erased Howard’s chance to face strong nonconference opponents.

“We would probably have gotten to the state finals in [2020],” said forward Gabby Scott, a Towson signee. “Not being there kind of helped us be motivated.”

Entering Saturday, Howard had allowed 40 points once. But Poly (18-3) led 41-24 after three quarters as four players finished with at least eight points.

The Lions also did not score at least 55 points for the second time. Howard Coach Scott Robinson said he watched Poly’s game film for hours over the past few days, but his team struggled against the Engineers’ zone defense, which focused on Scott.