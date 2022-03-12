Behind a defensive onslaught that left No. 3 seed North Carolina just 3 for 26 on three-pointers, the Hokies secured their first berth in the ACC tournament final, where they will face top-seeded Duke on Saturday night. The Hokies are the first No. 7 seed to reach ACC title game since Georgia Tech in 2010.

Virginia Tech (22-12) won for the 12th time in 14 games in adding a third Quadrant 1 victory and defeated the Tar Heels for the first time in the ACC tournament behind a game-high 20 points from Darius Maddox.

The sophomore guard and native of Bowie, Md., came off the bench to shoot 7 of 12, make 4 of 5 three-pointers and add six rebounds. Maddox was the hero in the Hokies’ first game of the ACC tournament, sinking a three-pointer at the overtime to buzzer that beat Clemson, 76-75, and sent Virginia Tech to the quarterfinals.

Keve Aluma had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists, and although no other Hokies player reached double figures, the team shot 9 for 20 (45 percent) from three-point range and forced 11 turnovers that resulted in 12 points. Virginia Tech committed just seven turnovers.

“Man we had an edge to us all night defensively. We had good pop,” Coach Mike Young said. “Only three turnovers in the first half was significant. I thought our defense really carried us. We made a couple shots, but our defense carried us to get some separation and make a little hay.”

The outcome gained final clarity with 5:45 to play when Maddox made his final three-pointer to expand the lead to 65-45, blunting a comeback attempt from North Carolina. The Tar Heels (24-9) were seeking to win their 19th ACC tournament championship.

Armando Bacot had 19 points and 14 rebounds before fouling for the Tar Heels, who swept Virginia Tech during the regular season by a combined 18 points. Three other North Carolina players finished with 10 points.

Tempers flared on the North Carolina bench midway through the second half when officials assessed Hunter Cattoor with a flagrant 1 foul when the Hokies guard clotheslined R.J. Davis during a fast break. Tar Heels assistants sprung out of their seats pleading for a call and then glared the Virginia Tech bench.

Davis made both foul shots, and the Tar Heels scored nine straight points to whittle their margin to 54-43 with 9:25 left.

But the Hokies responded with Justyn Mutts’s turnaround floater that rolled around the rim and through the net and Maddox’s four-point play to grow the lead to 60-43 with 8:19 to play.

Virginia Tech emerged out of halftime with three consecutive crisp possessions yielding baskets as part of eight consecutive points for a 41-26 lead with 18:05 to go, leading first-year Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis to call timeout.

The rush began with Aluma’s three-point play after Mutts kept the possession alive with a rugged offensive rebound and passed to his teammate. Cattoor followed with a three-pointer, his first of the game, and Mutts also sank a shot from behind the arc.

Aluma’s three-pointer from the left corner off a quick pass from Storm Murphy barely beat the shot-clock buzzer and produced the final points of the first half with 20 seconds remaining, giving Virginia Tech a 32-26 lead going into the locker room.

Any jitters from their first appearance in the ACC tournament semifinals in 11 years eased when Murphy’s three-pointer several minutes into the first half triggered a series of fluid possessions resulting in clean looks at the basket.

The Hokies made 4 of 5 field goal attempts to claim an early lead following a three-pointer from Nahiem Alleyne while getting Aluma touches in the painted area and Bacot defending in a highly anticipated matchup between two of the most skilled post players in the ACC.

But as the half continued to unfold and Virginia Tech cooled considerably, including missing 11 straight shots, it leaned on defense to stay attached. Aluma, in one sequence, stepped into the lane to draw a charge on Davis, preventing a layup that would have given the Tar Heels the lead.