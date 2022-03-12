Coming out of the timeout Saturday in College Park, the Wolverines had hoped to find senior Myles Jackson for a cutting attempt to the rim. With that option well defended, Herron got open and turned the broken play into a moment he’ll never forget: He converted a layup at the buzzer to give Westlake a 63-61 victory over Frederick Douglass, clinching the program’s first state title.

“[My emotions] were all over the place because I just looked up and the ball went in,” Herron said. “I looked around and everybody was running around so I was running around and I was not sure if I’d made it in time or not — but then my teammates told me.”

As Herron was mobbed by his Westlake teammates, Douglass’s bench stared in disbelief as its players on the court petitioned the officials. Eagles guard Mikko Arnold, who contested the shot, argued that Herron had traveled. People in the crowd yelled that the shot hadn’t been released in time. The referees heard none of it, quickly making their way to the locker room.

“I was honestly confused,” Douglass Coach Tyrone Massenburg said. “I was so sure that we were headed to overtime, but then I saw their whole team on the court and no refs. So I was just like, ‘I guess not.’ ”

The heavyweights took turns knocking each other down Saturday.

Senior Jaiden Wheeler’s back-to-back three-pointers for the Wolverines (24-2) seemed to stagger the Eagles, who trailed 13-6 after one quarter. The Eagles (20-4) roared back in the second, closing the gap to 27-25 at halftime. Douglass took its first lead midway through the third, then closed the quarter on a 10-2 run.

“I just told the guys there was nothing to worry about,” Massenburg said. “When good teams play, there’s going to be runs.”

Unfortunately for Douglass, the Wolverines went on a final 13-4 surge to set up Herron’s game-winner.

“We started this thing during the season on the bench — I don’t know if y’all heard it — they yell noise,” Wheeler said. “Once the fans came back, they kind of picked it up and started yelling it with us — and that really helps a lot defensively, which eventually turns into offense.”