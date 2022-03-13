There was evidence throughout the bracket. Whether it was decisions about who landed on the No. 2 line or even who got into the field, there are several instances that suggest the last week made little impact on the evaluation of teams.

Some of that makes sense. A conference tournament represents no more than 10 percent of the résumé for most teams. (It’s a little more for a team that gets four or five league tournament games in.) It shouldn’t outweigh everything else, but it shouldn’t appear to not count, either.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A reasonable critique of this committee’s work could come down to what has become a tired trope over the years: Do you guys even watch the games? The members probably did, but the results didn’t seem to matter in a lot of instances.

SURPRISE: Indiana catches a break and gets the better of history

The Hoosiers (20-13) helped themselves a bunch this past week, or at least conventional wisdom would have you believe they did. They beat Michigan and then Illinois before sticking with Iowa in the Big Ten semifinals until the final two seconds.

Yet there was an obvious problem. Indiana’s nonconference strength of schedule ranked 308th. That’s usually a ticket to the NIT for a team close to the edge of the field. No team since Air Force in 2006 earned an at-large berth as an 11-seed or worse until Drake earned a play-in game lottery ticket last year. But 2021 could be chalked up as the weirdness of a covid year. This can’t.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There is less incentive for teams to play a challenging nonconference slate than there was before this year’s selection show. That’s not on Indiana. It’s on the committee.

SNUB: Texas A&M left out

If Indiana, which had only a handful of noteworthy victories before last week, was going to get in by beating an inconsistent Michigan team and then handling a conference No. 1 seed in Illinois, it’s hard to imagine how Texas A&M, which beat an inconsistent Florida team and then handled conference No. 1 seed Auburn and conference No. 4 seed Arkansas in emphatic fashion, wasn’t going to get rewarded.

Instead, the Aggies were bizarrely the fourth team on the outside.

Story continues below advertisement

A&M was 4-10 against Quadrant 1 foes, Indiana 4-8. Texas A&M was 5-0 in Quad 2, Indiana 4-4. Texas A&M was 5-5 on the road, Indiana 3-8. The Aggies didn’t play the most challenging of schedules outside the SEC (262nd), but it was better than Indiana’s.

Advertisement

Bottom line: Buzz Williams’s program has reason to be steamed.

SURPRISE: Michigan escapes Dayton

For all its preseason hype, Michigan (17-14) never got traction and never spent a day more than four games over .500. The record is the record, but the Wolverines played a fine schedule and ranked in the top 45 of all of the metrics on the team sheets.

It’s no surprise they got in, but avoiding a trip to the play-in round? Maybe the committee couldn’t bear the thought of sending three Big Ten teams to the First Four.

Story continues below advertisement

SNUB: Rutgers does not

To the immense credit of Rutgers, it went 6-6 in Quad 1 games and beat every other NCAA tournament team in the Big Ten. (There are eight others.) It also lost at home to Lafayette (319th in the NET) and did not fare well in most of the team sheet metrics.

It made the Scarlet Knights a tough team to evaluate. But considering the wins they collected, they were more deserving of bypassing Dayton than Michigan was.

Advertisement

SURPRISE: Wyoming got in

This isn’t a complaint. The tournament is more fun when teams such as 25-8 Wyoming get in than when those such as 17-14 Michigan do. It’s just that the Cowboys’ argument wasn’t particularly stout.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyoming won three games against the tournament field: against Boise State and Colorado State at home and at Cal State Fullerton. That means the Cowboys’ 4-5 record in Quad 1 games and 11-6 mark against the top two quads wasn’t as impressive as it looks.

Then again, maybe the committee didn’t look that hard. Regardless, congrats to Wyoming on its first NCAA berth since 2015, giving the Mountain West a contingent of at least four teams for the first time since 2013.

SNUB: SMU did not

The Mustangs (23-8) split with Houston and took two of three from Memphis, with the loss coming in Saturday’s American Athletic semifinal. They ranked in the top 50 of all but one of the team sheet metrics. They were 6-5 on the road.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was a good profile. Just, apparently, not good enough.

SURPRISE: The seedings for Colorado State and Boise State

Swinging back to the theme of ignoring results in the final days of the season, Colorado State lost in the Mountain West semifinals. Boise State, the regular season champ, also claimed the tournament. Their profiles looked awfully similar. And to Colorado State’s credit, it swept two games from the Broncos.

If they ended up on the same seed line, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But the numbers do not suggest Colorado State is two lines better than Boise State, even if that difference could be as small as five spots on the seed list.

1 to 68... 🔥



The COMPLETE 2022 seed list from Selection Sunday! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lhOEvLmYjc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2022

SNUB: SEC tournament champ Tennessee on the No. 3 line

Story continues below advertisement

Tie in Duke’s loss in the ACC final, and it seems Tennessee probably should have been on the No. 2 line. There’s an argument for the Volunteers and Blue Devils ahead of Villanova, the Big East champion and a No. 2 seed itself.