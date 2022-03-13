But the most direct line between Jagr and Ovechkin is that, in Washington, the former’s failure was the prelude to the latter’s success. That’s an oversimplification but not by much.

In the summer of 2001, the Capitals were in the midst of a stretch during which they made the playoffs 17 times in 19 seasons but only twice made it as far as the conference finals. They had an owner, Ted Leonsis, who was two years into having full control of the team and had pledged to contend for the Stanley Cup within five years. But there were problems: The club wasn’t good enough to break through in the postseason but wasn’t bad enough to land a high draft pick.

“We had done a lot of analysis and study on what would be our options to break through,” Leonsis said by phone Friday. “And we knew we couldn’t get the free agents, through experience. We knew we weren’t going to get the game-changing young player through the draft drafting 15th every year. So we went for that third option, which was trade for a great, great player — and then sign him and retain him.”

At the time, Ovechkin was a teenager in Moscow, but Jagr was an established star in Pittsburgh. He had led the NHL in points in each of the previous four seasons, in which his finishes in voting for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP were third, second, first and second. For Washington, parting with — checks notes because there’s very few Capitals fans who would remember this — Kris Beech, Ross Lupaschuk and Michal Sivek (combined career NHL goals: 28) for such a luminary was an obvious opportunity.

“The expectation was: He would get us to the promised land,” Leonsis said.

That didn’t happen and not close, so the easy and narrow assessment of both the trade and the Jagr era, such as it was, is that they were failures. To, as he said, “bind a Hall of Fame, great player to the fan base to the community,” Leonsis signed Jagr to a five-year, $55.4 million extension. In the six seasons before the trade, Jagr averaged 47 goals and 115 points. In his two full seasons with the Capitals, those numbers dropped to 33.5 and 78.

“When you look at his stats, they were great stats,” Leonsis said. “They just weren’t best-player-in-the-world stats at the time.”

In Jagr’s first full season, the Capitals missed the playoffs by two points. In his next, they lost in the first round in six games. What the Capitals discovered was that he wasn’t at a good point in his life and he wasn’t a good fit on their roster. Years later, even as he went on to reestablish himself, that reality still seems to nag at Jagr.

“My years in Washington, it wasn’t great years,” Jagr said during a between-periods interview on TNT this year. “I wanted to be the best, and it just didn’t work out. Right now, I still can’t apologize to the fans in Washington enough.”

From Leonsis’s standpoint, that’s unnecessary. “I have nothing bad to say about Jaromir Jagr,” he said.

What the Capitals did was learn from the Jagr experience. His trade to the New York Rangers midway through the 2003-04 season began a strip-down and rebuild that included the dealing of franchise mainstay Peter Bondra to Ottawa and resulted in the franchise’s worst season in more than a quarter of a century. But as Leonsis said, “We got lucky,” because in Ovechkin’s draft year, they leapfrogged Pittsburgh and Chicago to win the lottery and gain the No. 1 pick.

But to hear Leonsis tell it, the connection between Jagr’s tenure and Ovechkin’s arrival doesn’t end with the trade of one and the selection of the other. Jagr was an everything-revolves-around-him character in accomplishments and ability, but the Capitals asked him to fit into a structure. When Ovechkin landed in Washington as a 20-year-old in the fall of 2005, it was basically declared: The structure would be his.

“There was no debate, if you will, around how is this team going to develop and where is it going to go,” Leonsis said. “It was Alex’s team.”

And look where it has led, to a place in the game’s history that was unimaginable back in those dark days of the rebuild. The all-time goals list reads: 1. Wayne Gretzky. 2. Gordie Howe. And, for now, 3. Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin.

Consider that Gretzky scored his 894 in four different uniforms over 20 seasons, and Howe scored his 801 over 25 seasons with Detroit and one final swan song with Hartford, and Ovechkin’s 766-and-counting in 17 years in which he has worn only the uniform of the Capitals would have seemed unfathomable to anyone who followed this franchise before his arrival. That he transformed a sport and a team for a town was apparent long before he marched up this list, but it’s worth stating again and again in perpetuity.

“About five years ago, I started saying, ‘Please don’t take Alex Ovechkin for granted,’ ” Leonsis said.