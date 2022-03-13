“They put their arms around me and they said 'Coach that’s going to be us some day,” Gebbia said. “And I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to it.’”

That day came on Sunday.

Brown scored 18, and senior guards Jade Edwards and Emily Fisher — the tournament’s outstanding player — dropped 21 and eight respectively as the second-seeded Eagles got revenge, beating No. 5 seed Bucknell 65-54 to win the Patriot League.

With the win, American (23-8) has now won three Patriot League titles since 2015, the most of any conference program during that stretch. Bucknell (23-9) came up just short as the Bison tried to return to the tournament for the first time since they won in 2019.

“The atmosphere was great, the fans are great,” Brown said. “Our team had so much energy and that was probably one of the most fun games I’ve ever played.”

Early on, Bucknell came out as the aggressor on both ends of the floor. The Bison led 16-6 with just over three minutes remaining, getting easy baskets that weren’t contested by the American defense.

But by the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had picked up their defensive effort. Bucknell didn’t score in the final three minutes, allowing American’s offense to score 10 points to knot the game at 16 after one quarter despite being outplayed for most of the first quarter.

American jumped ahead 22-20 midway through the second quarter with a jumper from Fisher — the team’s first lead since 2-0. Fisher scored eight first-half points, Edwards added nine and the two senior guards combined to shoot 8-for-11 in the first half to give American a 29-26 halftime lead.

“Both times we played Bucknell this year, we’ve been behind at the half,” Gebbia said. “So looking at the scoreboard and seeing us ahead made me relax a little bit, too.”

The two teams traded buckets in the third quarter and in the first five minutes, there were six lead changes. The final lead change of the quarter was a three-point play by Brown that jump-started her offensive output and sparked a 10-0 run for American that helped the team go ahead by five in the fourth.

Bucknell trimmed the Eagles’ lead to one point with just under nine minutes remaining in the game, but a 9-0 run by American capped by a Edwards’s three-point play sent the home arena into a frenzy as Edwards screamed under the basket. The Bison couldn’t catch up, bringing the score to within four points but never any closer.

American and Bucknell both knew that Sunday’s battle would be a low-scoring, defensive battle. The two teams ranked in the top three of the conference in scoring defense (Bucknell — 54.1, American 56.1) during the season. Sunday’s battle lived up to the billing, especially for American down the stretch.

The Eagles shot 45.5 percent from the field, but held Bucknell to 36.2 percent for the game, 16.7 percent from deep and 22.2 percent in the fourth quarter. Gebbia said the team’s game plan was to keep Bucknell out of the paint and the Eagles did in the second half, holding the Bison to 12 second half points in the paint. Still, both defenses forced the opposing offenses into empty possessions by forcing mistakes. The two teams finished with a combined 25 turnovers.

The Patriots kept themselves in the game by taking advantage of runs to end the first and second quarters. The team looked stagnant and disjointed early, causing the Eagles to fall behind by 10 in the first. But the Eagles went on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes of the opening quarter, a scoring outburst started by a three-pointer by Emily Johns that Gebbia said calmed the team down.

“Sometimes you need that energy off the bench to get you back into it, somebody that’s not afraid of the moment,” Gebbia said. “And she is not afraid of the moment, so I think that was big.”

The Eagles carried that momentum in the second quarter and after an evenly-matched first few minutes, American went on a 7-2 run to end the first half and push themselves ahead by three.

Senior forward Taylor Brown scored nine points in the third quarter to help American push ahead, while Bucknell scored 15 in the quarter as a team. American went 7-for-15 from the field in the third quarter and Brown hit four of the team’s shots. She finished with 18 points on Sunday, keeping her senior season alive for at least one more week.