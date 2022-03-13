Watson still faces civil lawsuits filed by women and a possible suspension by the NFL. But the bulk of the teams with interest in the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback are prepared to move forward in the process to potentially complete a trade with the Texans, the people with knowledge of the matter said, after a Harris County grand jury decided Friday not to charge Watson with a crime.

It’s not clear how quickly the process will move, particularly given that Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans and thus has a significant say in determining his next team. But it is likely that Watson, 26, soon will be on the move as the landscape-altering NFL quarterback relocations that began last week are set to continue.

The potential trade talks looks to be a dominant storyline this week, as free agency begins and NFL teams look to upgrade their rosters. The leaguewide negotiating window allowing teams to line up prospective deals with free agents from other teams begins Monday at noon Eastern time. The free agent formally market opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. That’s when free agent contract agreements and trades can be official.

But as last week’s high-profile quarterback trades underscored, teams weren’t waiting for the official commencement to do their roster-bolstering. The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Washington Commanders put a deal with the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz in place. Those not-yet-official trades came soon after it was ensured that the biggest move of the NFL offseason would be the one that wasn’t made, as four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers opted to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

So while the quarterback market already is beginning to look a bit depleted, the significant maneuvers are not yet exhausted. Watson and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded soon. With a free agency class lacking in star power, quarterback shuffling should dominant the headlines during the opening days of free agency.

It’s not known how many NFL teams are comfortable moving forward with a potential trade for Watson. Speculation has focused on a handful of teams that includes the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seahawks. The Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams linked to Watson in trade speculation last season. The Dolphins said during the recent NFL scouting combine that they would not trade for Watson.

Other quarterback-needy teams include the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. That list could grow if any other veteran quarterbacks — such as the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr or the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins — are traded.

The Panthers reportedly have been particularly aggressive in their pursuit of Watson, but it is not known if he would waive his no-trade clause for a deal with Carolina. The Texans potentially could grant Watson and his representatives permission to speak to interested teams as a means to facilitate a trade.

The largest impediment to a Watson trade had been the looming possibility of criminal charges, according to the people with knowledge of the deliberations. Some teams remain cautious but most of the teams with interest in Watson are willing to move forward even with the civil lawsuits unresolved and the possibility that Watson could be suspended by the NFL, according to those people.

Watson began giving depositions Friday in the civil cases. He and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Watson did not play at all last season and was placed on the Texans’ game-day inactive list on a weekly basis. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his first four NFL seasons with the Texans and led the league in passing yards in the 2020 season. He is to make $35 million in the 2022 season as part of a four-year, $156 million contract extension.

Any team that trades for Watson would have to account for the possibility that he will be unavailable for a portion of next season. The NFL can take disciplinary action against him under the personal conduct policy even without criminal charges. The league probably will not decide about potential discipline until the civil cases are resolved.

The NFL has not, to this point, put Watson on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list, an interim measure available to the league under the conduct policy while a final decision on an unpaid suspension or fine is pending.

