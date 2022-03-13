Tears streamed down Brenda’s face March 13, 2021, as she celebrated winning the Big Ten tournament championship by draping the net over her father’s head. A month ago, with Brenda’s mother, Donna, and other family in the stands, the Terps beat eventual conference champion Iowa on the road. The game was the first time Brenda had coached back in her home state, with so many loved ones in attendance, since her father died.

Angel Reese shouted to Donna that the victory was for Momma Frese.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“My mom just broke down sobbing,” Marsha said.

The past 12 months have been emotional for the program as it enters the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed hosting the opening two rounds in College Park, starting with a matchup Friday against No. 13 Delaware. Bill’s illness and death have been a constant presence around the program. The 2021 Big Ten tournament was a celebration, but the NCAA tournament ended in a disappointing Sweet 16 loss for the top offense in the nation.

The challenges started from the beginning this season with reigning first-team all-conference performer Diamond Miller missing most of November and December with a lingering knee injury. Starting guard Katie Benzan and sixth player Faith Masonius missed key matchups against No. 3 North Carolina State and No. 2 Stanford with illnesses. That was before Masonius was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Then 2021 third-team all-American Ashley Owusu missed most of the final stretch of the season with an ankle injury that continued to hamper her into the conference tournament. Only Reese, Chloe Bibby, Mimi Collins and Shyanne Sellers have participated in every game this season.

Add all of that to Brenda Frese taking every opportunity to travel back to Iowa for quality time with Bill, coaching a loss to Michigan the day he died and missing a loss to Ohio State to attend the funeral. That makes for a heavy season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not going to lie — it’s been one of the most challenging seasons ever,” Frese said. “There were no issues last year when we were going through the pandemic. We didn’t get hit with covid — nothing. This year, it’s almost every day you’re waiting for that phone call from your trainer or waiting to see what happens. So it’s been a lot.

“But the thing is, it's made this group really resilient. … It doesn’t really faze them because they know no one’s going to feel sorry for us. We’ve just got to move on. … It’s definitely been a season like none other.”

Everyone within the program made clear from the start that winning a national championship was the objective for the season. They weren’t pie-in-the-sky aspirations that lots of teams have without the skill level needed to accomplish such goals. The Terps were a No. 2 seed last season after winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The Sweet 16 loss was a disappointment, and the team brought back every starter and contributor and added Sellers, the Big Ten sixth player of the year and an all-freshman team selection. This season was supposed to be about completing the mission. The many bumps in the road were unexpected, and a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana was not only the first time the program has left the event without a win; it was the first time it hadn’t advanced to the title game since joining the league in 2014.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Reese, who was named to the first-team all-conference and all-defensive teams, has looked back to 2014 for inspiration. Those Terps lost their first game of the ACC tournament to North Carolina before making a run to the Final Four.

“They didn’t win the ACC tournament and how angry [Alyssa Thomas] was going into March Madness and them being able to go to the Final Four,” Reese reminisced. “So right now I’m thinking about that Alyssa Thomas mind-set of going into the tournament and killing everyone.

“I think we’re really ready, and I think our mind-set is really focused and we’re in a good space right now.”

The biggest question marks reside with Miller and Owusu. Both have yet to fully dominate as they did last season. Injuries have played a role, but Owusu had been a bit off before the ankle injury. Maryland needs them to play like the players who were selected for the U.S. AmeriCup squad.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Benzan was the No. 1 three-point shooter in the nation last season but was held scoreless in the tournament loss to Indiana. That cannot happen during a Final Four run. Maryland ranks 251st in scoring defense (67 points per game), and the effort on that end must improve. Miller can be elite on that end with her length and versatility when she’s dialed in. The Terps aren’t a physical team, but they have to rebound better to complete defensive possessions.

“If they’re healthy, what kind of run can they make?” analyst Debbie Antonelli said. “Because I’ve got a feeling that they might be maybe under-seeded, and maybe that’s a good thing for them because maybe it’ll give them a little more motivation.

“I think they have to all collectively be clicking at the same time. And because they haven’t been healthy all year, they really haven’t hit their stride yet. So the bright side or the other side of that is: ‘Hey, what if we put it all together? Look what we can do.’ ”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That has been the bottom line for this odd Maryland season. There hasn’t been a point where the roster has been both fully intact and fully engaged. A strong finishing kick to the Big Ten regular season started with that emotional moment in Iowa, but league play ended with a step backward in Indianapolis. From what was one of Frese’s best years last season, being named Associated Press coach of the year and having her parents break the news, it became one of her most challenging while trying to honor Bill.

Frese never wants to be the center of attention, but she has built her program on a familial foundation, and that comes from the lessons she learned at home. Bill was the one sneaking his girls to the basketball gym behind Donna’s back. He was their emotional north star, and that has seeped into the soul of Maryland women’s basketball.

“Brenda’s a great combination of both of my parents,” Marsha Frese said. “As much as people think she’s more like my dad because she loves big and is passionate, she’s resilient because of my mom. She’s got a toughness about her that she has the ability to really compartmentalize things.