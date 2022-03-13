For example, last season we gave No. 10 Rutgers a 56 percent chance to beat No. 7 Clemson, yet only 40 percent of participants in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge agreed. When Rutgers won, 60-56, it gave us an early advantage in larger pools. We also identified No. 14 Abilene Christian as having a better-than-average chance to win compared to other No. 14 seeds, and the Wildcats came through with a 53-52 victory over No. 3 Texas. Nearly all of the ESPN brackets, 95 percent, felt differently. In 2019, we nailed No. 10 Iowa over No. 7 Cincinnati, an upset picked by just 25 percent of participants in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge.

How do we find these diamonds in the rough? We look for teams that have an advantage in one or more of the four factors of basketball as described by Dean Oliver: shooting (particularly three-point shooting), rebounding, turnovers and free throw shooting. Better shooters produce more points. Effective rebounders and opportunistic defenders create extra possessions that lead to more points. And teams that can get to the line have access to an efficient way of scoring. We are also on the look out for favorites that rely heavily on three-pointers. If they go cold, that’s usually a precursor to an upset. And finally, lower-seeded teams favored in the point spread are also great picks to advance to the next round.

With that in mind, here is one first-round upset in each region you’ll want to select in your bracket, listed in order of their chances of pulling off a surprise.

East region

No. 10 San Francisco

Last seen in the tournament in 1998, the Dons, under analytics-minded coach Todd Golden, have a top 20 defense per Pomeroy’s ratings . Their profile, specifically when looking at the four factors, is similar to Wichita State in 2013, when the Shockers made a Final Four run as a No. 9 seed. It is also similar to Butler in 2011, a No. 8 seed who reached the title game.

Offensive Defensive Effective field goal rate 53.1 percent (48th) 46.9 percent (41st) Offensive rebounding rate 30.2 percent (106th) 23.8 percent (33rd) Turnover rate 18.1 percent (155th) 18.5 percent (160th) Free throws as a percentage of field goals attempted 28.4 percent (237th) 32.2 percent (235th)

Midwest region

No. 13 South Dakota State

The pride of the Summit League leads the nation in effective field goal rate (60 percent) with deadly shooting from beyond the three-point line (a nation’s best 44 percent). The Jackrabbits are scoring 1.2 points per contested catch-and-shoot attempt, the second-highest rate in the nation. Because opponents have to respect their long-range shooting, that opens the floor — particularly around the rim, where they shoot 61 percent and score 1.3 points per possession (91st percentile). After adjusting for strength of schedule, South Dakota State has the 12th best offensive efficiency in the nation, it a threat against any defense.

South region

No. 10 Loyola Chicago

The Ramblers rank in the Top 50 for offensive efficiency and Top 25 for defensive efficiency, putting their performance on par with the better teams among No. 8 seeds rather than the teams seeded 10. Their narrow loss to Michigan State on a neutral court in November and the win against San Francisco on a neutral court in January show the upside of first-year coach Drew Valentine’s squad. Plus, Sister Jean is back!

West region

No. 13 Vermont