Contract terms were unclear Sunday night, though one person familiar with negotiations said it will be a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023.
General Manager Mike Rizzo said earlier Sunday he wanted to acquire a veteran power bat. When asked if the position mattered, Rizzo insisted that the universal designated hitter would keep his plans flexible. Less than an hour later, the Nationals were fully engaged with Cruz’s camp, even as reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were front-runners to land the 41-year-old.
Cruz is coming off an all-star season in 2021 that saw him hit 32 homers in 584 plate appearances for the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. He has the most homers of any player since the start of the 2014 season. With Washington, he could offer protection to Soto, their 23-year-old star, and perhaps a valuable trade chip if the rebuilding Nationals find themselves selling again this summer.
The addition would improve Washington heading into the season and has a future-focused element. Before seriously engaging with Cruz, they had only added on the fringes of the roster, bringing in veterans reliever Steve Cishek, second baseman César Hernández and utility man Ehire Adrianza on major league deals, and a handful of others on minors contracts that include invites to spring training that kicks off with the first full-squad workout Monday morning. Cruz, though the oldest of the bunch, is in a different class.