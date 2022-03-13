Gerardo Parra, in West Palm on a minor league deal with Washington, passed through in the early afternoon. There were even fans to see it all.

“This day couldn’t come fast enough for me,” Martinez said, nodding to the 99-day owners’ lockout that ended Thursday evening. “The hardest thing was not being able to communicate with the guys all winter. That was tough. Usually I’m talking to them at least once a month, seeing how they’re doing, trying to keep track of what they’re doing, and this year we couldn’t.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The real thing, a three-week sprint of a spring training, will begin with the first full-squad drills Monday morning. Sunday was for physicals and light work, such as hitting in the cage or throwing on flat ground. The usual sounds of March — the ones so absent in February — came from the hitting cages, the bullpen and backfields, where minor league camp continued in full swing. Many young players, including top prospects Brady House and Jackson Rutledge, participated in a pair of intrasquad games.

And near home plate, behind the black chain-link fence, Rizzo, the club’s general manager, watched while filling out his roster. The Nationals added veteran reliever Steve Cishek on a one-year, $1.75 million deal Saturday. On Sunday, they signed Ehire Adrianza, a 32-year-old utility man, to a one-year, $1.5 million contract; and Aníbal Sánchez, a 38-year-old starter and member of the title team in 2019, to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Adrianza, a switch-hitter who was with the Atlanta Braves last season, fills a role similar to Josh Harrison’s in 2020. Sánchez will have a shot to crack a rotation that will miss Joe Ross for the next six to eight weeks, at least, after Ross had a bone spur removed from his right elbow March 7.

So here were the Nationals in motion again, gathering and evolving at once. These low-cost moves, coupled with their unaggressive pre-lockout behavior, show a rebuilding club with interest in veterans to help a bit now (by marginally improving the day-to-day product) and more later (by possibly being flipped in a trade for prospects). This is how Rizzo broke it down:

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’ll take this a little bit different than we’ve taken this each year,” Rizzo said, comparing 2022 with the hard-charging efforts to contend in recent seasons. “But we’re trying to make moves to win games. We know where our landscape goes, and what our big picture looks like. The moves we’re going to make are going to be with winning this year in mind, but also with the big picture … to getting back to that 10-year window of being one of the best teams in baseball.”

Does he know how long that could take?

“Six months, four days … I don’t know,” Rizzo cracked. “It’s kind of hard to put a tangible number on it. We’ve been through the process before. We feel that we have a good blueprint of getting us back to that championship form in the near future. But we’re about winning games this year. And we’re going to be quietly plugging away to win each and every game we have. There’s 12 playoff teams, and we want to be one of them.”

Of course, Rizzo is going to publicly shoot for the expanded playoff field. No executive will declare a season lost on day one, and there’s much more to glean from the Nationals’ free agent activity than a boilerplate spring goal. In early October, though, Rizzo gave a window into his approach to the coming offseason. Standing in the home dugout at Nationals Park, he balanced the aim of winning a World Series by saying, “Some seasons you go into the winter and it’s a little more problematic to foresee that.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That helps explain why his first three major league signings — Hernández, Cishek, Adrianza — have each been for one year and no more than $4 million in base salary. During Sunday’s news conference, Rizzo expressed intent to sign a veteran power bat. When asked if he’d target a specific position to fill that need, he said no, explaining the flexibility offered by a universal designated hitter. The Nationals have checked in on 41-year-old Nelson Cruz, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, but MLB.com reported Sunday the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are favorites to sign the longtime slugger.

More than anything, Rizzo is focused on pitching depth and building around Juan Soto. The GM pegged signing Soto to a long-term deal as the club’s “No. 1 priority.” He called Soto the face of the team, the franchise and maybe all of Major League Baseball. The star right fielder turned down a 13-year, $350 million offer before the lockout, according to multiple people with knowledge of negotiations, which Rizzo hopes to restart soon. Soto was at the facility, too, Sunday, lending one reason to hope.