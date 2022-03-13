Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In theory, as Rizzo stated in his news conference to open spring training, the Nationals already have enough starters to begin the season. That group, in no particular order, could be Strasburg (if he keeps moving in the right direction), Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde and Josh Rogers. Sánchez should have a chance to crack the rotation — and make a base salary of $2 million if he makes the majors, according to a person with knowledge of his deal’s terms — and Paolo Espino remains on the 40-man roster. But the front office also seeks more pitching depth, perhaps on similar terms as the one-year, $1.75 million contract that veteran reliever Steve Cishek agreed to Saturday.

Cishek was at camp Sunday, throwing on the agility field next to the bullpen. Yet it was far more notable when, a short time later, Strasburg took to the same field and tossed with bullpen catcher Brandon Snyder. The righty threw more innings during the 2019 postseason (36⅓) than he has since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal that December (26⅔ across two seasons). The reasons? Surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in August 2020, then for TOS in July 2021. So naturally, any positive steps for the 33-year-old need to be measured with his injury history.

“All reports are he’s in spring training mode, preparation for the season, and not in rehab mode of any type,” Rizzo said Sunday. “He’s going to get into his regular program. [Pitching coach] Jim Hickey and Davey [Martinez] are going to get with all the pitchers and schedule their live BPs. There’s a progression. You throw a bullpen and a live BP and then we’ve got games right around the corner. I think he’ll be in that progression somewhere.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rizzo, though, well familiar with Strasburg’s near-annual lapses, kept his own optimism in check.

“The one thing I can [tell you] is the circulatory problems are no longer with us. So that’s a good thing,” the GM said. “That was the main reason for the surgery. We don’t have a whole lot of knowledge on pitchers with the thoracic outlet surgery, but I do know he looks in great shape and he feels good with his throwing program. He’s on pace. But you never know until you let it let it loose for 32 starts to see where you’re at health-wise.”

The Nationals’ first exhibition is against the Miami Marlins in West Palm Beach on Friday. Asked about his starter for that game, Manager Dave Martinez laughed and shook his head, indicating that he and Hickey were just trying to get through the afternoon. But Martinez did float young arms such as Cade Cavalli or Jackson Rutledge as possibilities, since both top prospects have been throwing in minor league camp since late February. The manager has otherwise spent the weekend seeing what his pitchers and players did while he couldn’t contact them during the 99-day owners’ lockout.

For Ross, this is another setback after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2017 and ending last year early with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The 28-year-old, who is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility, mixed flashes of promises with duds in 2021. He underwent the latest elbow procedure in Texas, where he trained this offseason and felt a sharp pain earlier this month.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For Sánchez, Ross’s rotation mate for parts of the title season, here’s what could be his final shot at pitching in the majors. His last appearance was for the Nationals on Sept. 26, 2020, capping the pandemic-shortened season with a 6.62 ERA. His most recent gem was a near no-hitter in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in 2019. If nothing else, his experience and affability — not to mention his seven pitches, at least two change-ups among them — could help some young guys in camp.

When the first full-squad workout starts Monday morning, the Nationals will have just over three weeks to get their staff in shape for their April 7 opener against the New York Mets. And by Tuesday morning, attention will shift to how Strasburg looks and comes out of facing teammates off the mound.