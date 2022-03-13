Texas A&M has made a considerable impression while making it to the SEC final.

Indiana might be in and it might not be, but it has surely looked the part in beating Michigan and Illinois and taking Iowa to the final second in the Big Ten tournament.

And Richmond could bump someone — a team whose identity remains unknown for now — from the tournament field in Sunday’s Atlantic 10 final.

With the only variables left the five conference title games set for Sunday, the contours of what is facing the committee are clear enough at this point. What follows is a nuts-and-bolts rundown to set up the unveiling of the 68-team tournament field during the 6 p.m. selection show.

Who will be the No. 1 seeds?

It’s always a popular question, even if the relative parity of the season has to make anyone wonder just how meaningful seeding will be this season. Bank on seeing league champions Gonzaga (West Coast), Arizona (Pac-12) and Kansas (Big 12) pop up in some order on the No. 1 line.

As for the last spot, there’s probably a case for Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky, none of whom actually made it to their conference title games. The guess here is Baylor, which won 10 Quadrant 1 games, the highest tier of contests listed on the team sheets the NCAA committee utilizes to select and seed the field. Only Kansas (12) has more, with Tennessee (which might have an outside shot at the top line) matching the Bears with 10.

What, if anything, feels like a certainty?

The snarky answer is that 68 teams — 32 conference champions, 36 at-large picks — will be selected.

There are some opening weekend team/site combos that make a lot of sense. Gonzaga to Portland, Arizona and UCLA to San Diego, Kansas and Baylor to Fort Worth, Purdue and Kentucky to Indianapolis, Illinois and Wisconsin to Milwaukee, Auburn to Greenville, S.C., and Villanova to Pittsburgh.

What are the stops on retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour?

It might only be one city if the Blue Devils continue to play as erratically as they have in their last four games. Duke’s probably going to be a No. 2 seed, but might wind up on the No. 3 line if Purdue and Tennessee can win their respective leagues and get rewarded for it. Geographically, Duke’s closest first-weekend site is Greenville, S.C., but it might get edged out of there by Auburn and Tennessee. If so, Pittsburgh is an alternative.

The regional assignment will be intriguing. Is Duke placed in the East, with a possible trip to Philadelphia on the 30th anniversary of the iconic Christian Laettner buzzer-beater against Kentucky just across the parking lot from the current Wells Fargo Center? Or to the Midwest and Coach K’s hometown of Chicago? Or out West, where the Blue Devils are 0-5 in NCAA tournament games in the Pacific time zone under Krzyzewski?

Who has the weirdest resume among the borderline teams?

Definitely Rutgers, which none of the six team sheet metrics peg as a top-50 team but nonetheless owns a 6-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. It beat everyone else in the Big Ten with a chance to land in the field at least once, but it also went 6-4 with losses to Massachusetts and Lafayette during a soft nonconference schedule.

There’s a lot to sort out with the Scarlet Knights (18-13), and the high-end victories stand out. But if they miss, their only serious gripe would be if Indiana also gets in since they beat the Hoosiers in Bloomington earlier this month.

Which teams could get done in by a poor nonconference schedule?

A trend for more than a decade was how teams with poor nonconference schedules found themselves on the outside looking in if they were anywhere close to the edge of the field. Between 2006 Air Force (No. 270) and 2019 Iowa (No. 302), no at-large team with a nonconference slate ranked outside the top 250 earned a double-digit seed. Two more joined that list last year: Rutgers (No. 256) and Drake (No. 305).

But let’s face it: Last year was weird, with games getting canceled all year (as opposed to mainly in a one-month window) and covid protocols making things a scramble. This season was much closer to normal, which doesn’t bode well for several teams at the edge of the field.

SMU (285th) and Rutgers (298th) are at least inside the top 300. The same cannot be said for Indiana (308th), Colorado (326th) and Wake Forest (343rd). Colorado was never particularly close to getting in, but Wake Forest’s soft pre-ACC slate always hovered like an anvil (with the relative softness of this year’s ACC not helping a bit). The Demon Deacons’ loss to Boston College in the ACC tournament probably finished them off.

Then there’s Indiana, which looked good in the Big Ten tournament but had been thoroughly forgettable between the start of February and the end of the regular season. The Hoosiers did themselves a lot of good, but it remains to be seen if they created daylight from the edge of the field. The nonconference schedule issue could be a problem, as it was over the years for teams like 2009 South Carolina, 2010 Virginia Tech, 2014 SMU and 2019 N.C. State.

Fill in the blanks: There are _____ at-large berths for a ____-team pool.

It’s hard to see Notre Dame getting left out, but since it was one-and-done in the ACC tournament and Virginia Tech and Texas A&M have squeezed the field, the Irish will count in this exercise.

Let’s say there’s five spots available for 12 teams. In addition to Notre Dame, there are the play-in teams in this exercise (Michigan, Rutgers, SMU and VCU) and the first seven teams on the outside (BYU, Dayton, Indiana, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Xavier)

Any lessons from last year that are worth applying?

Former committee chairman Mitch Barnhart mentioned the strength of record (SOR) metric as a factor that was considered during a post-Selection Show news conference last March.

The SOR numbers for the 12 teams listed above: Notre Dame (38), Michigan (43), SMU (45), Wake Forest (46), Oklahoma (47), Indiana (48), VCU (49), Rutgers (52), Wyoming (53), BYU (59), Xavier (61) and Dayton (67).

Who got bumped from the field thanks to Saturday’s action?

Wouldn’t you know it, Xavier and Dayton are the two teams moved out of the post-Saturday projection.

Dayton lost to Richmond in the A-10 semifinals, and it still has three Quadrant 4 losses to its name — Austin Peay, Lipscomb and UMass Lowell, all in an eight-day span at home in November. That was always going to be a tough anchor to shed, and the Flyers probably didn’t pull it off.

Then there’s Xavier, which tried to do the bare minimum down the stretch (i.e. beat Georgetown) to salvage its place in the field. The Musketeers lost six of their last seven — and eight of their last 10 — to complete another late-season fade. They’ve earned their trip to the NIT.

Who’s getting squeezed out if Richmond wins the Atlantic 10?

VCU, a team with a 9-2 road record, a triumph at Davidson and strong play since the return of guard Ace Baldwin from injury is the last team in this projected field.

If the Rams’ fate indeed is tied to what their crosstown rivals do Sunday, it would be a remarkable chapter in the history of the two programs — one, it should be noted, VCU could have avoided by beating Richmond in Friday’s quarterfinals.

As for a brief look at Sunday’s five-game slate …

Ivy final: No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 2 Yale (Noon, ESPN2)

The top two teams in the Ancient Eight won on each other’s home floor during the regular season, and the rubber game will decide who heads to the NCAA tournament. Princeton (23-5) has won eight in a row, while Yale (18-11) has taken 10 of its last 12. The Ivy is one-bid territory — Princeton would be a No. 13 or No. 14 seed, while Yale is more likely to land on the No. 15 seed — but it should still provide a fine game as the teams that have accounted for three of the last four NCAA bids from the league meet in Cambridge, Mass.

Atlantic 10 final: No. 1 Davidson vs. No. 6 Richmond (1, CBS)

The nation's capital is bid-snatching territory. After erasing a 15-point deficit in the second half of it’s A-10 tournament opener against Rhode Island, Richmond has gone about potentially spoiling the NCAA tournament dreams of crosstown rival VCU and then Dayton. The Spiders (22-12) now sit 40 minutes away from their first field of 68 trip since 2011.

If they pull it off, it will bump someone else from the field. If Davidson (27-5) can win the A-10 tournament just like the last time it was in Washington (in 2018), somebody that ends up occupying the 36th and final at-large slot is going to owe the Wildcats a thank-you note.

SEC final: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (1, ESPN)

Have the Aggies (23-11) done enough to land an at-large regardless of Sunday’s result? Probably. Texas A&M has won at Alabama and picked off Florida, Auburn and Arkansas on a neutral court, and that’s just this month. There’s a better case for inclusion than exclusion, and nothing that happens Sunday against a top-10ish team is going to change that calculus.

Of course, Texas A&M could just remove all doubt, pull a Virginia Tech and win the thing anyway. It won’t be easy against the Volunteers (25-7), who are 11-1 since the start of February — a run that began with a victory over the Aggies.

American final: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 3 Memphis (3:15, ESPN)

The bid-snatchers have been cleared from this tournament, so all that might be at stake is seeding. Houston (28-5) is one of the trickier teams for the committee to seed, between its injury issues (season-ending injuries for guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark in December) and its lack of high-end victories (its only victories over potential tournament teams are SMU and Bryant).

Memphis (21-9) dealt the Cougars two of their setbacks, including one a week ago. The Tigers have won 12 of 13 and are safely inside the field. Perhaps they can climb to the No. 7 line with a third defeat of Houston.

Big Ten final: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa (3:30, CBS)

The Big Ten title game sometimes doesn’t even seem to matter for seeding purposes because of how late it ends, and that would work fine for this game. Purdue is perched somewhere in the low No. 2 seed/high No. 3 seed vicinity, while Iowa might have played its way up to the No. 5 line. Both teams are safely in, so it’s not a game that should bother anyone looking for one of the at-large spots.

Field notes

Last four included: SMU, Michigan, Rutgers, VCU

First four on the outside: Xavier, Dayton, Indiana, Wyoming

Next four on the outside: Oklahoma, Brigham Young, Wake Forest, Colorado

Moving in: Akron, Cal State Fullerton, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas Southern, Virginia Tech

Moving out: Alcorn State, Dayton, Kent State, Long Beach State, Southeastern Louisiana, Xavier

Conference call: Big Ten (8), SEC (7), Big East (6), Big 12 (6), ACC (5), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

West vs. East, Midwest vs. South

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Cal State Fullerton

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) Texas Christian

Buffalo

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) Michigan/VCU winner

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

San Diego

(3) UCLA vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State

(6) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (11) San Francisco

Indianapolis

(7) Alabama vs. (10) Miami

(2) BIG TEN/Purdue vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

Bracket projection edged Long Beach State in the Big West final to close out Saturday’s 15 conference title games. The Titans, back in the tournament for the first time since 2018, take Long Beach’s place as Gonzaga fodder in the first round. … Arkansas’s chances of climbing up to the No. 3 line probably ended with a lopsided loss to Texas A&M in the SEC semifinals. Still, the Razorbacks have won 15 of 18 heading into the NCAA tournament. …

Winners of the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles and owners of three victories over San Diego State, Boise State is going to be a single-digit seed for the first time in its eighth NCAA trip. Not sure the Broncos can get up to the No. 5 line, but they definitely won’t be any less than a No. 7. Boise is 6-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 15-6 combined against the top two quadrants. … Purdue is the most accomplished team in the Big Ten, and the league title game won’t change that whether the Boilermakers win or lose. With Duke’s struggles of late, the door is open for a No. 2 seed.

East Region

Fort Worth, Texas

(1) Baylor vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) Marquette vs. (9) San Diego State

Milwaukee

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

(4) Illinois vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

Pittsburgh

(3) Duke vs. (14) METRO ATLANTIC/Saint Peter’s

(6) LSU vs. (11) Rutgers/SMU winner

Greenville, S.C.

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Seton Hall

(2) Auburn vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State

The 8/9 line looks about right for San Diego State after its tight loss to Boise State in the Mountain West final. … Norfolk State won a play-in game last year and promptly encountered Gonzaga. It did not go well. The Spartans, the regular season and tournament champs in the MEAC, have won a game in both of their prior NCAA trips. If they go 3-for-3, they’ll be one of the stories of the tournament. …

Loyola Chicago should be on the No. 11 line, but some bracketing mechanics tied to Big Ten teams in play-in games avoiding a first-weekend rematch with a conference opponent push the Ramblers down. In the case of a Richmond defeat of Davidson in the Atlantic 10 final, the Spiders take this No. 12 spot and Loyola claims Notre Dame’s spot on the No. 11 line as the Irish are relegated to play-in territory. …

LSU will have an acting/interim head coach in the postseason for the second time in four years. The players are still the same despite Will Wade’s firing, so the Tigers’ seeding shouldn’t be altered. … Saint Peter’s will make its fourth NCAA tournament trip and first since 2011 after defeating Monmouth in the MAAC final.

Midwest Region

Fort Worth, Texas

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-SWAC/Texas Southern winner

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Memphis

Buffalo

(5) Iowa vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/UAB

(4) Providence vs. (13) IVY/Princeton

Milwaukee

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

(6) Southern California vs. (11) Texas A&M

Indianapolis

(7) Creighton vs. (10) Iowa State

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) COLONIAL/Delaware

Flip North Carolina and Memphis if the Tigers win the midafternoon American Athletic title game. It’s not a meaningful change — it changes jersey colors — but it’s an easy enough thing for the committee to set before the late-ending game. … It’s possible the same setup could be used with Iowa and Providence, and the Hawkeyes sure are playing well. But Providence’s overall profile will be better even if Iowa wins the Big Ten final. …

Texas A&M did what was needed after ousting Auburn and Arkansas from the SEC tournament the last two days. The Aggies have been busy the last two weeks. They have four Quadrant 1 victories, three earned in March. Two of their five Quad 2 victories have come this month, too. … Creighton against Iowa State would match the Bluejays’ Greg McDermott against the last school he coached. An interesting (and unintentional) subplot to a 7/10 game. … It feels safe to say Kentucky will be a No. 2 seed after the Wildcats bowed out to Tennessee in the SEC semifinals.

South Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Wright State winner

(8) Colorado State vs. (9) ACC/Virginia Tech

Portland, Ore.

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Pittsburgh

(3) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Texas vs. (11) Notre Dame

Greenville, S.C.

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(2) SEC/Tennessee vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

Virginia Tech was a metrics darling without the victories to back up the numbers before this week. After beating the top three seeds in the ACC tournament in a three-day span, the Hokies solved that problem. Don’t be stunned if their seeding does not reflect the previously borderline state of their resume. … A pretournament reminder that South Dakota State is 30-4, hasn’t lost since before Christmas and leads the country in three-point shooting at 44.9 percent. The Jackrabbits are going to be a tough, tough out. …