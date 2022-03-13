While the tourney’s top seeds have amassed most excellent records, it’s important to remember than it takes only one bad game to bring low even the country’s best teams. Since we began this exercise in 2015, we’ve noted 18 teams carrying statistical markers that suggest they may be upset prone. Eleven of them made early exits, and every year at least one of the teams we’ve identified as shaky has lost before their seeding indicates they should. (For example, No. 1 seeds should reach the Final Four, No. 2s, the Elite Eight and No. 3s the Sweet 16.)

Last season, we picked one of three correctly as No. 2 Alabama lost to No. 11 UCLA in the Sweet 16. Another team we detailed, No. 2 Houston, reached the Final Four … but had an easy path there. The highest seed it faced in its first four games was No. 10 Rutgers, which nearly clipped the Cougars in the round of 32 (a 63-60 final).

Then there was Baylor, a team we dinged for subpar defensive rebounding, which showed just how vulnerable it was by winning the national championship. Hey, it happens. In fact, it’s the second time we’ve listed the eventual national champions as upset prone. The other time was in 2019 when we included the Virginia Cavaliers in our group. The example of the Cavaliers is instructive in that, just a year earlier, the same statistical traits we flagged led to their first-round upset against No. 16 UMBC.

These are the top teams in the country, the titans of the tournament bracket. They are all capable of cutting down the nets and taking home the title. But we’ve seen good teams toppled because of shortcomings in statistical categories that help narrow the skill gap between the nation’s best teams and their lower-seeded competition. And, once again, we see those markers with the Baylor Bears. So here are three top seeds who may be more vulnerable than usual, starting with Baylor.

No. 1 Baylor Bears

On the whole, Baylor is a solid team, ranking in the top 10 in overall offensive efficiency and top 15 on the defensive end. The blemishes aren’t super noticeable, but they’re present nonetheless and they’ve cost Baylor in each of its losses this season.

Turnovers and offensive rebounds are two critical areas when it comes to upsets. Underdogs that can exploit these “extra” possessions can significantly improve their chances to beat a better team. Baylor isn’t bad in those areas, per se, but it certainly isn’t good. The Bears rank 198th out of 358 Division I teams in defensive rebounding percentage, per Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, allowing opponents to reclaim 28.4 percent of their misses for a shot at second-chance points. Baylor also turns over the ball on 18.2 percent of its possessions (160th nationally), forfeiting its chance to score and giving its foes the opportunity.

Baylor buffers this by being really (really) good on the offensive glass (seventh in the nation) and forcing its opponents into turnovers (16th). But, this overall picture should still give bracket-pickers pause when deciding on a title team and also in picking between Baylor and a team like Kentucky in the East Region. The Wildcats are even better on the boards than the Bears (No. 4 offensive rebounding rate, No. 57 defensive) and Kentucky is actually ranked ahead of Baylor overall in Pomeroy’s rankings.

No. 4 UCLA could also present Baylor a potential challenge in the Sweet 16, as the Bruins seldom turn over the ball (13.4 percent of possessions, No. 5 nationally). So could No. 8 North Carolina in Round Two, which seldom gives up offensive rebounds (No. 2 at 20.8 percent). Each of those teams could negate one of the Bears’ biggest strengths.

No. 2 Auburn Tigers

The Tigers’ suffocating defense produces steals and block shots by the bushel. Sophomore Walker Kessler is a human shot eraser, helping Auburn to a block percentage of better than 21 percent, the best in the nation. There are no easy buckets when he’s on the court.

The problem for the Tigers is there aren’t many easy buckets for them, either. On the offensive end, they’re middling, with an effective field goal percentage of 50.4 percent (155th in the nation). They don’t shoot well from deep (32.1 percent from three-point range), and they get more of their shots blocked than the average Division I team.

Overall, Auburn is the No. 10 team in Pomeroy’s rankings, but again, we see more red flags than we’d like in critical categories around ball control and rebounding. The Tigers allow foes to snare just under 30 percent of offensive rebounds (42nd nationally). And while they strip their opponents regularly (24th nationally in steal percentage), they’re also prone to have their own possessions taken away, allowing steals on over 10 percent of them. That’s concerning, since live-ball turnovers often lead to run-outs for easy points in transition (which also can neutralize the shot-altering impact of Kessler).

Perhaps more glaring is Auburn’s propensity to foul. As a side effect of their smothering D, the Tigers put teams on the free throw line a lot. Their 34.8 percent free throw rate (which measures free throw attempts over field goal attempts) ranks 288th.

The Tigers’ draw actually is rather favorable in terms of overall rankings of their potential foes, but the specifics in their statistical profiles could be scary. Their potential second-round opponents — No. 7 USC and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) — each flaunt stats that figure to respectively exploit a critical weakness or neutralize a core strength for Auburn. The Hurricanes are extremely adept at maintaining possession, ranking eighth nationally in offensive turnover percentage. Meanwhile, the Trojans not only rank 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding, they’re second in defending shots inside the arc, allowing opponents to convert just 41.6 percent of their shots inside the arc.

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

The engineers at Purdue would be thrilled with the super-efficient offense Matt Painter has crafted in West Lafayette, Ind. The defense? Less so. Much, much less so.

There is a startling split between Purdue’s offensive efficiency (No. 3 in the nation) and its lackluster defense (100th). Opponents tend to shoot pretty well against the Boilermakers (just under 50 percent effective field goal percentage), who create no turnovers (only 12 teams in Division I have a worse defensive turnover percentages).

What’s so startling is if you look back at past NCAA tournament teams, you just don’t see that kind of chasm-like divide between offensive and defensive efficiency from a high seed. The only comparable team is No. 4-seed Wichita State in 2018 (No. 5 offensive, No. 120 defensive). The Shockers lost in the first round to Marshall that year.

No top-3 seed has ranked so low in defensive efficiency since 2015. Two quasi-close comparisons can be found last year, however. Purdue fans should be familiar, and worried, since they’re both Big Ten teams. No. 2 seeds Iowa (second in adjusted offensive efficiency and 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency on Selection Sunday) and Ohio State (fourth and 79th) both lost early, with the Buckeyes bowing out in the first round.

