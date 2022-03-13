When Rivera was fired by the Panthers late in the 2019 season, Turner was elevated to interim offensive coordinator and play-caller, affording him a four-game tryout of sorts for his next role — at a place he knows well. Turner went to high school in Northern Virginia when his father, Norv, was Washington’s coach from 1994 to 2000.

“I was just prepared with a plan of what I would like our offense to look like, how we would develop Dwayne [Haskins], our young quarterback or all of our players,” Turner said during his introductory conference call in 2020. “I met with Coach Rivera and then after a little bit of time he offered me the job and then obviously I accepted.”

The Commanders have ranked in the bottom quarter of the league in total yards (28th), passing yards (25th) and scoring (26th), in part because of turnover at the quarterback position. The team has featured six starters since 2020 and traded for Carson Wentz last week.

Last season, after Ryan Fitzpatrick was lost to injury in the season opener, Washington turned to Taylor Heinicke, a free agent signed as an emergency option at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Heinicke worked with Turner for Minnesota and then Carolina but had been out of the NFL for nearly a year before Turner brought him back.

“He’s one of the main reasons I’m still in the NFL and even got a chance to start in the NFL,” Heinicke said in January. “And I say start — I mean even just got a shot in Minnesota my rookie year. So he’s probably the main guy that got me in this league and kept me in this league, and I kind of take my experience with him and my journey with him and I try to tell it to the young kids back home. I train them, ‘All it takes is one guy to like you, so don’t care about what the other people say, if you can’t play, can’t do this, can’t do that.’ All it takes is one dude.’ ”

Retaining Turner for three more years provides continuity where there has been little in Washington. Wentz has three seasons left on his contract. His salaries for 2023 and 2024 are not guaranteed, so the team could part with him at no cost if things go sour this season. But should he impress, the Commanders’ quarterback and play-caller are locked in through 2024.