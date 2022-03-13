Some college basketball seasons have anticlimactic championship weeks, filled with chalk and a minimum number of teams surging at the right time.

This was not one of those years.

Virginia Tech, which as the No. 7 seed became the lowest seed ever to win the ACC tournament, charged its way to a spot in the NCAA tournament with four victories in four days.

Texas A&M has made a considerable impression while making it to the SEC final.

Indiana might be in and it might not be, but it has surely looked the part in beating Michigan and Illinois and taking Iowa to the final second in the Big Ten tournament.

And Richmond bumped someone — a team whose identity remains unknown for now — from the tournament field by winning Sunday’s Atlantic 10 final.