The men’s and women’s NCAA tournament brackets are both set to be revealed on Selection Sunday, ringing in the annual basketball spectacle that is March Madness. Follow along for the unveiling of both 68-team fields, expert analysis and more.

What to know about Selection Sunday

  • The NCAA men’s tournament bracket is scheduled to be unveiled beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The NCAA women’s tournament bracket is scheduled to be unveiled beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
  • The men’s tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with the first two First Four games. The first full day of the men’s tournament is Thursday. The women’s tournament — which also features 68 teams for the first time — begins with First Four games Wednesday. The first full day of the women’s tournament is Friday.
