NEW YORK — There is little joy as pure and present as what March produces, and so there on the floor of Barclays Center late Saturday night sprawled Hunter Cattoor. Orange confetti fell from the rafters. The Virginia Tech fans deliriously bounced in the stands beyond the basket. He bathed in it all.

“All the emotions kind of left my body,” Cattoor said, and that’s fine, because when you torch Duke for 31 points in the ACC tournament’s championship game — leading the Hokies to their first such title with an enthralling and emphatic 82-67 victory — you have the right to go numb.

But the euphoria of that moment is a snapshot, the essence of what Saturday night felt like. The Hokies’ season was — and is — a coffee-table book, worth thumbing through and savoring. Go back to the one moment that could have defined it, but didn’t: On Jan. 26 in a tie game at home against Miami, Cattoor missed a three-pointer with under five seconds remaining. After a timeout, Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore launched a prayer from half-court. It banked in. Virginia Tech was 10-10 overall, 2-7 and in last place in the ACC.

“That weight, that burden, that doubt creeps in,” said Storm Murphy, the graduate student guard who serves as the Hokies’ spark. “That’s tough. We were talking about it in those moments. It was a dark place. We didn’t want to be there. We didn’t expect to be there.”