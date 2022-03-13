What to read about college basketball
Scores | Rankings | Standings | Stats
• NCAA tournament bracketology: Championship week shakes things up
• Going dancing: Tracking the NCAA women’s tournament’s automatic bids.
• Who’s in? What to know about the NCAA men’s tournament’s automatic bids.
• Virginia Tech dominates Duke to claim first ACC title, secure NCAA tournament berth
• 10 tournaments, 106 teams, 96 games: How March Madness became a staple in Sin City
• After social media shaming, NCAA tries to get gender equity right for 2022 March Madness
• Gonzaga has been the best program in college basketball except for that one little thing
Go deeper
Svrluga: ‘It was a dark place’: How Virginia Tech rose from last place to the ACC title
Svrluga: As Coach K’s exit nears, the storied Duke-North Carolina rivalry prepares for a seismic shift
Svrluga: Why Jim Boeheim’s first losing season at Syracuse was also his favorite
Brewer: Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing era needs to end, but it doesn’t have to be a tragedy
Feinstein: He left a lucrative law career to become a college basketball coach. Now he’s in the Big Dance.
Perfect shots forever: 40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters