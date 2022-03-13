Brady, 44, had announced his retirement Feb. 1 after 22 NFL seasons.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote then on social media. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady’s retirement announcement had come amid confusion, and within days he began to waver on his decision to walk away from the sport. Less than a week after retiring, Brady said on his podcast that “you never say never” about a potential return to playing.

The speculation about a prospective return intensified this weekend after Brady posted photos and a video to social media of him attending Manchester United’s soccer game Saturday with his family. The video showed Brady hesitating and giving a non-definitive answer, accompanied by a quizzical look, when soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo asked him if he actually was done playing.

Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family, which also owns the Buccaneers.

Brady is under contract to the Buccaneers through the 2022 season. He is to make $27.3 million for what will be his third season with Tampa Bay after 20 seasons — and six Super Bowl triumphs — with the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers had not replaced Brady as their starter at quarterback, and team officials had said they would leave open the possibility of a return by Brady.

“He’s baaackkkk,” the team wrote Sunday on its Twitter account, soon after Brady’s announcement.

Brady led the NFL in passing attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes last season. The Buccaneers went 13-4 during the regular season but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. They won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season — Brady’s first season with the Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots in free agency.

Brady turns 45 in August. He has often spoken of playing to age 45 or perhaps beyond. But retirement speculation increased as the Buccaneers’ season neared its conclusion. Three days before his retirement announcement, Brady’s health and wellness company announced he was done playing, then backtracked.

Now Brady has followed the same pattern, announcing his un-retirement 40 days after announcing his retirement.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady wrote in February. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 [percent] of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”