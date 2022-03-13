But if the first four seeds didn’t grab anyone’s attention, one of the No. 2 seeds certainly did. Also in the Bridgeport Region is No. 2 seed Connecticut, an 11-time national champion. As ESPN’s Holly Rowe noted on the selection show broadcast, fans of N.C. State (29-3) might have reason to be “furious” about that development.

For starters, Bridgeport is about 78 miles from the Huskies’ campus, giving Connecticut a virtual home-court advantage once the tournament transitions to so-called neutral sites beginning in the Sweet 16. It’s not exactly the comforts of Gampel Pavilion — where Connecticut will play its first two games — but it should guarantee a throng of Huskies faithful for a potential region semifinal against No. 3 seed Indiana or No. 6 seed Kentucky and for a likely region final against the Wolfpack.

Connecticut’s home-court advantage was significant this season. The Huskies scored almost seven points per game more at home than an average team after adjusting for strength of schedule, which is enough to raise a team’s win probability by 14 percent.

Plus, the Huskies are a legitimate powerhouse this season, even without that edge. According to Her Hoop Stats, Connecticut is nearly 37 net points per 100 possessions better than an average women’s team after adjusting for strength of schedule. Only Stanford, N.C. State and South Carolina have outscored opponents by more net points this season. In other words, it’s like there are two No. 1 seeds in the Bridgeport Region — and the second one has home-court advantage.

Much of that production came without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who suffered a knee injury against Notre Dame in December. However, the program didn’t fall off much, going 15-4 without the sophomore all-American guard. Now that she’s back, Connecticut will certainly be one of the toughest outs in the tournament. Bueckers was averaging a team-best 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals through the first six games. She has played sparingly since her return, but the Huskies haven’t needed her, winning all five games by at least 20 points.

Nina King, the selection committee chairwoman and the athletic director at Duke, praised Connecticut for having “all the pieces, all of the team playing and also a team that’s on an upward trajectory.” She said N.C. State and Connecticut sharing a region was simply the way “it fell this year.”

The selection committee placed each seed line on an S curve, King said, meaning the final No. 1 seed would be matched up with the top No. 2 seed, and so on. King said “when we placed them in their regionals, we tried to stay true to the S curve, to really ensure competitive equity.”

That’s an interesting explanation. According to the NCAA’s own NET rankings, which replaced the RPI rating in 2020, Connecticut is the fourth-best team in the country. South Carolina is first, N.C. State is second and Stanford is third, so by that metric, Connecticut should have been no worse than the top No. 2 seed, which seemingly should have placed the Huskies in the same region as Louisville, which ranks fifth in the NET rankings. Of course there are other factors the committee takes into account in the final seeding, but the NET rankings were supposed to be “the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams,” according to the NCAA — and two of the top four teams are in the same region.

Even the betting markets see this draw as a major hurdle for N.C. State and a huge benefit for Connecticut. The former is the fourth choice to win the national title at FanDuel, with 11-1 odds, while Connecticut, with 7-2 odds, is the second choice behind South Carolina. The difference between those odds is staggering, implying second-seeded Connecticut has a 22 percent chance to win the national title, with first-seeded N.C. State having just an 8 percent chance.

Ultimately, the teams’ Final Four chances will be decided on the court. But the selection committee did N.C. State no favors by putting it in a region with a powerhouse that just got back its star and will be playing virtual home games.