“All the emotions kind of left my body,” Cattoor said, and that’s fine, because when you torch Duke for 31 points in the ACC tournament’s championship game — leading the Hokies to their first such title with an enthralling and emphatic 82-67 victory — you have the right to go numb.

But the euphoria of that moment is a snapshot, the essence of what Saturday night felt like. The Hokies’ season was — and is — a coffee-table book, worth thumbing through and savoring. Go back to the one moment that could have defined it, but didn’t: On Jan. 26 in a tie game at home against Miami, Cattoor missed a three-pointer with under five seconds remaining. After a timeout, Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore launched a prayer from half-court. It banked in. Virginia Tech was 10-10 overall, 2-7 and in last place in the ACC.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“That weight, that burden, that doubt creeps in,” said Storm Murphy, the graduate student guard who serves as the Hokies’ spark. “That’s tough. We were talking about it in those moments. It was a dark place. We didn’t want to be there. We didn’t expect to be there.”

Yet there they were. Every season has a different story and a different shape. That’s true for each of the 68 teams that will be announced into the NCAA tournament field Sunday evening. And on the journey, it’s so tempting to fully assess fractionally finished seasons, to offer definitive answers about teams that are still evolving. Seasons, though, change by nature, and in ways that can’t be predicted.

In forcing those changes, it helps to be self-aware rather than in denial. That was the Hokies in late January, individually and as a group. Sure, things were happening to them that were hard to take, and Moore’s shot was the cruel exclamation point that could have left them feeling the victim. But this wasn’t all dumb luck or misfortune. Be frank: This was a team playing below its potential.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We were a lot more talented than we were playing,” third-year coach Mike Young said. “Take that to heart. That’s hard to stomach.”

The Hokies’ response to Moore’s shot: six straight wins, and nine of 11 to close the regular season. They rose from last in the conference to the seventh seed headed into this tournament. And now, just viscerally, they’re about to be a tough out in the NCAA tournament.

“I think they’re the team they thought they were going to be at the beginning of the year,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

If Cattoor shoots as he did against Duke, and if forward Keve Aluma continues to play the kind of all-around game he brought to Brooklyn — with 19 points, 10 boards and seven assists in the title game — then maybe they’re better than the team they thought they would be.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep in mind, too, who the Hokies are at their core, because it makes them even more appealing. Young was hired from Wofford, the South Carolina school where he spent three decades as an assistant and then head coach in the tradition-rich Southern Conference. But he is of southwest Virginia. He was born in Radford. He played at Emory and Henry College, further south on Interstate 81 toward the Tennessee border. Those are earnest, humble beginnings. He has an earnest, humble program.

Advertisement

When Young was hired to replace Buzz Williams — who took his misplaced arrogance to Texas A&M — the Hokies program immediately got a homier, more regular-guy feel. Young brought Aluma with him as a transfer from Wofford. He brought Cattoor, a shooter from Orlando who had committed to the Terriers but became a Hokie as a freshman. And this season, he brought Murphy, who played two seasons for Young at Wofford, then two more for the Terriers before winding up in Blacksburg, where, in Krzyzewski’s estimation, everything the Hokies do “really starts with the energy that Murphy gives them.”

Young, though, provides the blueprint. When Cattoor assessed the Hokies’ accomplishment here thusly — “It speaks about Coach Young and how he can coach,” he said — Aluma and Murphy, sitting beside him, nodded instinctively and emphatically. Over four days here, their blue-collar, Southern Conference roots showed up against the blue bloods of the ACC. Their scare came against Clemson in Wednesday’s second round, a one-point win in overtime. But they were in control in the entirety of what became a seven-point victory over Notre Dame. They effectively blew out North Carolina, a 13-point final margin in which they led by 20. And with 5½ minutes left in the first half against the top-seeded, lottery pick-laden Blue Devils, they took the lead — and never relinquished it.

Story continues below advertisement

“His teams play hard, together,” Krzyzewski said of Young. “They don’t make many mistakes, and they don’t beat themselves. … He’s one of the better coaches, and they’re a together group. They have great poise. They’re very difficult to beat.”

On Saturday, Cattoor made them just about impossible to beat. He hadn’t made more than three baskets or two three-pointers in a game in more than a month, a 10-game stretch in which he shot 30.4 percent overall and 24.6 percent from behind the arc. But just as the Hokies honestly assessed their collective struggle, Cattoor didn’t shy from what he was going through.

Advertisement

“The really, really cool thing about Hunt is that over the last month or whatnot, he hasn’t shot it so great,” Murphy said. “And he’s owned that struggle. And he’s talked about that. He’s embraced that. He hasn’t hid from it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cattoor had totaled 10 made field goals in his previous five games, and he needed 30 shots to do it. Saturday night, he made 11 on just 16 attempts. “Kind of a blur,” he called it, which seems about right. But behind that performance, there is the kind of support in practices, at meals, on bus rides that the public doesn’t see. It matters so much. His teammates, through all of that, kept telling him: “You’re the best shooter in the gym.”

Saturday night, that’s what Hunter Cattoor was, the best shooter in the gym on the best team in the tournament. That’s a season — a living, breathing season that isn’t fully formed when it’s halfway over, that can’t be assessed in midstream. The Hokies were 2-7 and in last place in the ACC. Now, they’re ACC champions.

Advertisement

“I knew when it came together it was going to be a beautiful thing,” Young said. And it came together. I didn’t think it would culminate in this. Here we are, and we’re not giving it back.”