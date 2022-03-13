Virginia Tech (23-12) is seeking its first win in the NCAA tournament since 2019, when it reached the region semifinals as a No. 4 seed. Last season in Indianapolis, the 10th-seeded Hokies lost in the round of 64 to No. 7 seed Florida, 75-70, in overtime.

“It’s a really special thing for our basketball team,” Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young said after the win over Duke. “I’ll tell you something else. Holy cow, I don’t watch the prognosticators, bracketologists. I’m thinking we get to the ACC final, maybe we lose this game, holy cow, we’ve got to be in the tournament, don’t we? We are now, so to heck with that stuff.”

Because of travel complications, Young, his staff and his players had to scramble to catch the announcement about their NCAA tournament opponent and destination. The team was unable to get a flight out from Newark until late Sunday afternoon and boarded a bus in Blacksburg back to campus as the selection show began.

By most projections, Virginia Tech entered the ACC tournament on the outside of the NCAA field and even the Hokies’ run to the final did not assure them of a berth. But their victory over the Blue Devils rendered the speculation moot. They secured their first ACC tournament title in school history Saturday night at Barclays Center behind a career-high 31 points from Hunter Cattoor.

The junior guard sank his first six three-pointers and made 7 of 9 on the night to springboard the Hokies to their first conference tournament championship since they won the Metro title in 1979. Virginia Tech, the No. 7 seed, also became the lowest-seeded team to win the ACC tournament and the first team since Virginia in 1976 to beat each of the top three seeds along the way.

Cattoor was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, breaking out of an extended shooting slump and joining Keve Aluma as members of the all-tournament first team. Storm Murphy and Darius Maddox were selected to the second team for the Hokies, who made their first appearance in the ACC tournament title game.

Cattoor had gone 14 for 47 from behind the arc over his previous 10 games entering the ACC tournament final and had not made more than three three-pointers in a game since he matched the program’s record with nine against Florida State on Jan. 29.

“It’s amazing,” Cattoor said. “I feel like the past two months, our next game has felt like a must-win game, so just having that mentality going in and out. We knew going into [the ACC] tournament that we’re going to have to win a couple, and then once we won our first one, we were just saying, ‘Why not the whole thing so we won’t have to worry about waiting on Selection Sunday to see if our name is called?’ ”

Even before they won four games in as many nights, starting with a 76-75 victory in overtime in the second round against No. 10 seed Clemson on Maddox’s three-pointer at the buzzer, the Hokies had been making their case to be included in the NCAA tournament.

They closed the regular season by winning nine of 11, recovering from a 2-7 start in the ACC that had them in last place, and were regularly in the top 35 in the NET rankings, one of the metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee considers when it awards at-large bids.

But Virginia Tech’s résumé before the ACC tournament included losses to bubble teams Xavier, Dayton and Wake Forest.

“It means everything,” said Aluma, a two-time second-team all-ACC pick who transferred from Wofford, where Young had coached him for his first two seasons. “I don’t think a lot of people thought we would do this or even end up with a positive record. It just shows this team is resilient and that we fight.”

In what by all accounts has been a subpar season for a conference filled with blue bloods, the ACC got four at-large bids to the NCAA tournament in Duke, North Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame.