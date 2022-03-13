Last week, the team agreed to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the former No. 2 draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who was bounced from Indianapolis after only one season. The Commanders took on Wentz’s remaining contract as is, with a $28.3 million salary cap charge that eats the bulk of their salary cap space for this year.

When the NFL’s two-day window for “legal tampering” begins Monday, teams can reach agreements with other free agents. Then, at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, those deals and any trades can become official as teams scurry to get under the $208.2 million salary cap.

According to salary-tracking website OvertheCap.com, Washington is sitting on merely $1.43 million in effective cap space, which accounts for the top 51 contracts on the roster and factors in the allotted cap room for its drafted rookies ($4.4 million). That wouldn’t even cover cornerback Darryl Roberts’s contract from last season.

For a team that is coming off two losing seasons and is still firmly entrenched in a rebuild, the financial constraint (coupled with the uncertainty of improved play at quarterback) puts Washington in a difficult position as the market opens. The Commanders have 19 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents and numerous roster holes — from middle linebacker to right guard to wide receiver, safety and depth across the board.

“They don’t have a ton of flexibility,” said Brad Spielberger, a salary cap analyst for Pro Football Focus. “That [the Colts] are getting Wentz’s full salary off the books, it’s kind of crazy to me.”

Though the trade has been widely panned, its potential benefits are twofold: One, Washington may have found an upgrade at quarterback, given Wentz’s arm strength and experience. And, two, while his contract is cumbersome for 2022, it gives the Commanders a clean out next year if they want to move on; his salaries for 2023 and 2024 are not guaranteed.

But for Washington to upgrade around him, it will have to do some roster gymnastics to make it work.

Signing their own

At the NFL combine, the Commanders evaluated not just potential draft picks but their own roster, including those expected to return and others who could be leaving. The team employs multiple consultants to work in conjunction with its personnel staff to provide objective reports about its roster, helping Rivera and his staff sort through their options.

Behind the scenes, General Manager Martin Mayhew and Rob Rogers, senior vice president of football administration, met with many representatives of the team’s impending free agents, including safety Bobby McCain, wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter, running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Cam Sims. Others, such as tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and slot receiver Adam Humphries, became key pieces of Washington’s offense last season, and a few others will be restricted free agents, giving the team leverage to keep them if they want.

Washington has expressed interest in keeping many of them, but Mayhew said in early March that the team could end up letting them test free agency.

“We want to get a sense for where they are contractually,” Mayhew said at the NFL combine. “We want to explain to them that we aren’t ready to make an offer right now, but we do want them back. … They’ll have the opportunity to go out and talk to other teams, and we want them to keep us informed as to where they are contractually and what kind of offers they’re looking at.”

That strategy, of course, comes with the risk of losing players Washington had hoped to keep.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, there have been continued talks about Carter, but as of Saturday it appears likely he and Humphries will test the open market. It’s possible McKissic and McCain hit free agency, too, and they could draw enough interest to price themselves out of a return to Washington.

The Commanders will not tender a contract to restricted free agent quarterback Kyle Allen, but it would seem plausible they try to keep kicker Joey Slye, another restricted free agent, who was 12 for 12 on field goals after arriving midway through last season, either with a tender or an extension.

Names on the market

Quarterback was Washington’s biggest offseason need — but not the only one.

The team needs a lead commander of the defense — a middle linebacker, or “Mike” who can play all three downs.

“Linebackers have to be able to cover,” Mayhew said. “There are very few guys now that are two-down run-stopping linebackers. I played with those guys back in the ’90s when I was playing, and those guys are disappearing. Now you got to be able to be an athlete and make plays in space. We’re looking for players who can do that.”

The Commanders thought they found their man in last year’s first-round pick, Jamin Davis, but they realized he’s probably better suited to play on the outside.

Multiple veterans, including Bobby Wagner and A.J. Klein, who played for Rivera in Carolina, have become available. But Washington’s minimal cap space might keep it out of the running.

One name worth pondering is Alexander Johnson, who played in Denver’s 3-4 scheme the past four seasons. He’s 30 and is coming off a pectoral muscle injury. But he’s 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, had 124 total tackles in 2020 and could provide a jolt to a group that has been lagging the past couple of seasons. Pro Football Focus projects his average value to be around $7 million per year.

In the secondary, Washington needs a slot cornerback and could retain Danny Johnson at a relatively low price. But it may really need safety help if it loses Landon Collins and McCain.

The good news, perhaps, is that the second-tier safety market has been relatively affordable in recent years and could help Washington land a quality player.

Finding help at guard should be a priority for Washington, too, because Brandon Scherff is likely on the move. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was franchise-tagged twice, setting a high floor for any new deal. But he was the anchor of an improved offensive line, and finding some semblance of consistency will be important to Rivera.

James Daniels — the former Bears right guard whose offensive line coach in Chicago was Washington’s newly hired tight ends coach, Juan Castillo — could be a good fit. But he will come at a steep cost — $8 million to $12 million per year, Spielberger said.

“We saw it last offseason and are already seeing it again this offseason with [former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl pick] Rodger Saffold — a lot of veteran guards get cut. So maybe they explore that market and get a discount on some of those guys,” he said. “Maybe Andrew Norwell out of Jacksonville doesn’t get as hot of a market as he’s expecting.”

The money puzzle

The Commanders are expected to release Collins, according to people with knowledge of the situation, which will free up roughly $6.5 million and bring them close to $8 million in cap room.

To be active in free agency, they will need to clear even more space, through roster cuts and restructuring contracts.

Safety Deshazor Everett, who finished the season on the non-football injured reserve list, could be released at some point, depending on his health and legal situation stemming from a December car crash. (Everett is facing a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.) If he’s let go, Washington gains roughly $2 million against the cap.

Restructuring the contracts of some veterans, such as cornerback Kendall Fuller and center Chase Roullier, could add even more room. But according to people with knowledge of the matter, there hasn’t been any discussion about doing so with those two. The team also could tack on voidable years to Daron Payne’s contract to convert part of his fifth-year option into a signing bonus that can be prorated over multiple years. According to one person with knowledge of the team’s plans for Payne, there were early talks about a possible extension but nothing substantive yet.

Another way to clear room is to take the approach of the Detroit Lions last season, when they traded for quarterback Jared Goff and converted most of his base salary into a bonus. But as of now, it doesn’t appear Washington plans to revise Wentz’s contract by pushing cap charges into the future.