Instead of bouncing back from an emotional loss against the Lakers on Friday night, the Wizards traveled to Portland for the third game of a four-game road trip and totally deflated, turning a chance at redemption into a circus and losing 127-118 after trailing by 22 in the first half.

Washington (29-37) has lost six of its last eight games.

“We’ve seen it back-to-back nights, the defensive side of the ball has not been there. We can say, ‘Hey, we’re tired’ as an excuse — but I’m not buying it,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

The Wizards should have had a cushy landing after unraveling in the second half in Los Angeles, with Damain Lillard out while recovering from a core muscle injury and Jusuf Nurkic benched as he deals with plantar fasciitis.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) and Anfernee Simons (left knee) were also out, among others, yet Portland shot 51.6 percent from the field. Hart, recently acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, torched Washington from the three-point line (6 for 9). And the Wizards just looked exhausted by it all.

The defense would have been ineffective to the point of embarrassment, except that Washington has been through this too many times before to be so shamed. Unseld thought the defensive issues stemmed from either a lax mind-set entering the game, a lack of pride, or both.

“It’s not something schematic, it’s some of the same issues," he said. “We talked about the one-on-one containment, there’s no scheme for transition defense. You can say okay, well, let’s take care of the ball, we can do that better. But when the shot goes up, there’s no scheme to say, ‘You have to be here, you have to be here, you have to be here,’ it’s an effort, a level of focus, communication that takes care of that.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 26 points. As one of the team’s defensive leaders, Caldwell-Pope identified a lack of communication and trust among the team as the primary issues.

Three Portland scorers notched career highs in points: Hart (44), Trendon Watford (27) and Drew Eubanks (20). Washington’s rebounding has been weak for weeks; it allowed the Trail Blazers 22 second-chance points and ceded control of the game at the rim. The defense looked even more disorganized than it did against the Lakers.

“We all have to be on the same page, but from what I see, we’re not. Sometimes it feels like we are on the same page on the court and then sometimes it feels like we don’t even know each other, it’s just like we’re out there playing pickup on an outside court,” Caldwell-Pope said, after mentioning a widespread lack of communication. "It trickles down and it tears our defense apart, and we’re all just scrambling each and every possession. That can’t keep happening.”

Even in areas of relative strength, the Wizards faltered.

With Kristaps Porzingis unavailable as a precautionary measure as he comes back from a right knee bone bruise, Portland dominated inside, slipping by slow defenders to outscore the visitors 70-42 in the paint.

Kyle Kuzma added 22 points.

Here’s what else there is to know from Saturday night’s loss:

Hart attack

From LeBron James to ... Josh Hart? That’s about how Washington’s night went.

Hart, a Sidwell Friends graduate, followed James’s 50-point outburst against the Wizards with a scoring onslaught of his own to notch his new career high with 7:52 left in the third quarter. He pulled off a solid Lillard impression and buried six three-pointers, including one that put the Trail Blazers up by 14 midway through the fourth quarter after the Wizards had shaved the deficit to seven.

He shot 7.4 percent from beyond the arc in his previous five games entering Saturday.

Love for Kispert

Corey Kispert felt the love from his native Pacific Northwest even before the game tipped Saturday, with 35 friends and family members in attendance and even more strangers giving a big round of applause when his name was announced in the starting lineup. Kispert, whose fans had four years to get to know his game at Gonzaga, scored 15 points.

Bryant cold from three

Thomas Bryant has fallen down Washington’s depth chart to third option in the center rotation, meaning he hasn’t had much of a chance since returning from an Achilles’ tear to get into a rhythm. The lack of consistent minutes may be affecting the big man’s biggest selling point — his three-point shooting.