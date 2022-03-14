Story continues below advertisement

Eleanor Roosevelt was one of several local teams to go out on top. The final weekend of the season featured the Maryland and Virginia state championships, where three D.C.-area boys’ teams emerged with titles.

All three programs rise up the rankings this week, but they still fall behind the two teams that have planted themselves at the peak of this 20 for the past month: Paul VI and Sidwell Friends. Both private school programs used deep and talented rosters to navigate treacherous schedules. Both teams earned dramatic titles in conference and state play. Both teams will be remembered at their respective schools for years to come. The Panthers and the Quakers finish this year on top.

1. Paul VI (31-5) Last ranked: 1

A young Panthers team ascended to the top of the area’s toughest league, winning a share of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season title and then the conference tournament. They also took home the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association crown.

2. Sidwell Friends (28-1) LR: 2

A disciplined and balanced squad dominated the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference going undefeated en route to an outright conference championship. They followed that with a dramatic D.C. State Athletic Association championship victory.

3. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (20-4) LR: 4

The Saints won the Interstate Athletic Conference title for the third straight season and then finished as runners up in the VISAA Division I tournament.

4. Hayfield (32-0) LR: 5

The Hawks finished their dream season with a Class 6 title.

5. Bishop McNamara (22-6) LR: 3

The WCAC runner-up dropped two games at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.

6. DeMatha (21-7) LR: 6

The Stags finished their season on a high note by winning three games in three days to earn the Alhambra Catholic Invitational championship.

7. Wilson (27-5) LR: 7

The Tigers dominated the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association and finished as runners-up in the D.C. state tournament.

8. National Christian (30-9) LR: 10

The Eagles won the first Metro Private School Conference tournament.

9. Westlake (23-2) LR: 14

The Wolverines won their first Maryland state title on senior Aaron Herron’s last-second layup.

10. Eleanor Roosevelt (21-5) LR: 16

The Maryland 4A champions outlasted No. 13 Churchill in double-overtime Saturday.

11. Gonzaga (18-12) LR: 9

The Eagles’ promising season ended in disappointing fashion as they dropped three games at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.

12. Patriot (26-1) LR: 8

The Pioneers’ perfect season ended in the Virginia Class 6 semifinal when rival Battlefield hit a buzzer-beating three pointer.

13. Churchill (24-2) LR: 12

The Bulldogs season ended in heartbreak: a double-overtime loss to No. 10 Eleanor Roosevelt in the Maryland 4A championship.

14. Douglass (19-4) LR: 15

The Eagles’ season ended with a loss in the final seconds of Saturday’s Maryland 2A title game.

15. Archbishop Spalding (25-11) LR: 13

The Cavaliers emerged as a Baltimore-area power this winter.

16. Huntingtown (21-4) LR: 17

The Hurricanes finished a strong season as runners-up in the Maryland 3A bracket.

17. South Lakes (24-3) LR: 11

The Seahawks saw an impressive season end just short a title appearance, as they fell to eventual champion Hayfield in the Class 6 semifinal.

18. Loudoun County (23-7) LR: 18

Making their first state championship appearance, the Captains fell to Varina in the Virginia Class 4 title game.

19. Episcopal (17-8) LR: 20

The Maroon’s season ended with a loss to No. 1 Paul VI in the VISAA semifinals.

20. Meade (20-4) LR: 19