Scherff’s exit from Washington was anticipated given his projected value and the team’s limited salary cap space. The 30-year-old played on a franchise tag the last two seasons with salaries of roughly $15 million and $18 million, respectively, that made him the highest-paid guard each year in average value. Widely regarded as one of the top guards on the free agent market again this year, some analysts project him to receive upward of $16 million a year in his next contract.

The Commanders’ No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff earned five Pro Bowl selections and last year became the franchise’s first first-team all-pro since 1996.

“He’s a guy that really is an anchor on our offensive line and someone who’s out there just tossing dudes around,” center Chase Roullier said in January. “He’s such a physical player and such a smart player, someone who definitely is an asset to our offensive line. We definitely love having him around, but this game is a business.”

When healthy, Scherff’s play is among the league’s best on the interior line and was integral to Washington’s improvement up front last year, even amid a rotating cast of centers. But he hasn’t played a full season since 2016 because of injuries.

Shoulder and elbow injuries curtailed his 2019 season, an MCL sprain sidelined him for part of the 2020 season, and another knee injury and coronavirus protocols kept him out of six games last year.

Scherff said publicly he hoped to remain in Washington for his entire career, but the likelihood of that happening faded in the last year. After he was franchise-tagged a second time, in March 2021, there was little to no talk on a long-term agreement with the team before the deadline that summer. And with an $18.036 million salary, his floor in any negotiations were likely far higher than the team was willing or able to spend.

Washington had the luxury of being able to pay him more the last two years, largely because of a relatively inexpensive quarterbacks room. But the Commanders recently agreed to trade for Carson Wentz, and the quarterback’s $28.3 million salary cap hit leaves the team with little flexibility but still plenty of roster holes.

Their options for filling Scherff’s role are threefold: They could turn to others on the roster, such as Wes Schweitzer or Saahdiq Charles; they could sign or trade a less expensive veteran; or they could draft a rookie.