Maryland and Georgetown, historically the top local teams, struggled all season and would have needed stunning runs in their conference tournaments. But the Hoyas and Terrapins lost in their opening postseason matchups. Neither George Mason nor George Washington won a game in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and Howard had the same fate in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. American, the only local team to win a game in its conference tournament, ended its season in the Patriot League quarterfinals, leaving Washington without a representative in March Madness.

Since 1978, the D.C. area has had only one other tournament without one of its teams in the field. And that time, in 2018, Maryland Baltimore County still brought attention to this part of the country with a historic upset of top-seeded Virginia. This time around, the other nearby programs of Navy, Towson, UMBC, Coppin State, Loyola and Morgan State missed the tournament, too. The field’s closest teams to the nation’s capital are Delaware and Richmond, both with campuses about 100 miles away.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This rare occurrence is mostly a product of the Hoyas and the Terps having terrible seasons at the same time. Georgetown (6-25, 0-19 Big East) lost 21 straight games to close its dreadful campaign, but Athletic Director Lee Reed publicly gave his support to Coach Patrick Ewing, the former Hoyas and NBA great, seemingly indicating a coaching change is not imminent.

In College Park, the Terps navigated a tumultuous season after Mark Turgeon stepped down in December. Turgeon left while in his 11th season at the helm, having guided Maryland to five NCAA tournaments but never further than the Sweet 16. Athletic Director Damon Evans will soon name a new coach, who he hopes will build the program into a contender for Big Ten and national titles. Under interim coach Danny Manning, the Terps (15-17, 7-13) stumbled through a season that ended with the school’s first losing record since 1993.

“You can say what you want about the lack of progress once they get there, but for the most part [Maryland has] been able to get there to the tournament,” said Chris Knoche, the former coach at American and now a radio analyst for Maryland. “You sort of take that for granted. You think it’s a birthright and it happens every year. And it doesn’t.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Georgetown and Maryland combined for a 21-42 record, the worst mark since both schools began consistently fielding teams in 1924, according to Sports Reference’s database. Both teams had a losing record for the first time since 1968.

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, one or both of Maryland and Georgetown has appeared in all but five editions of the event. Three of those dual misses — 2014, 2018 and 2022 — have come in the past decade.

The thought of these two teams missing the tournament feels foreign to those who grew up in the area and watched the programs reach great heights.

“I never thought I would see that, but here we are,” said Lamar Butler, a former George Mason player who graduated from Oxon Hill High in 2001. During his senior year of high school, Maryland reached the Final Four and Georgetown lost to the Terps in the Sweet 16. The next year, when Butler played his freshman season for the Patriots, Maryland won the national title. In 2006, his senior year, Butler helped lead 11th-seeded George Mason on its remarkable run to the Final Four.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When you grow up in the DMV area, there are so many guys you can look up to, that you have access to because it’s such a small area and hoops is the king sport,” said Butler, who grew up a Terps fan but wasn’t one of Maryland’s top recruiting targets.

During a 19-year stretch from 1979 to 1997, the Hoyas appeared in 18 NCAA tournaments, winning the title in 1984 and losing in the championship game in 1982 and 1985. Led by legendary coach John Thompson Jr., Georgetown became a name-brand program.

The Terps had some strong teams in the 1980s, which included the Len Bias era, but never made it past the Sweet 16. After Bias’s death, Gary Williams rebuilt the program and took the Terps to 11 straight NCAA tournaments, a run highlighted by their national title in 2002. In the past two decades, the Terps haven’t made it beyond the Sweet 16.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

From 2006 to 2008, three of the six D.C.-area teams made the tournament each year, including berths for George Mason, George Washington and American.

During Butler’s career from 2001 to 2006, the local programs “always had DMV talent,” he said. “The coaches made sure that they kept the talent home. I don’t think that was a secret back then.”

The talent here has not diminished, but Butler, now an assistant coach at St. Paul VI Catholic High in Chantilly and D.C.-based Team Takeover on the AAU circuit, believes the competition to land these prospects has intensified.

The D.C. area is at the “crossroads” of several major conferences, Knoche said. “You’re not going to be able to recruit everybody in the DMV. It just doesn’t work like that. As many kids want to go away from home as want to stay home.”

Georgetown and Maryland have attracted local players, but some high-profile prospects have gone elsewhere — including standout center Hunter Dickinson to Michigan, along with Paul VI products Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach playing for Duke.

Georgetown and Maryland’s simultaneous struggles seem more coincidental than a cause for alarm, Knoche said — as long as the trouble doesn’t persist. He grew up in Fairfax, with Terps games often on television and top ACC matchups shaping his college basketball frame of reference. Then as a player, assistant and head coach at American, he had a front-row seat for the dominant stretches of Georgetown and Maryland.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But he also thinks about how his three children, who are between the ages of 24 and 32, have no interest in the Washington Commanders. Knoche watched the NFL team that won Super Bowls in the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons become mostly irrelevant during his kids’ lives.

“And you know what they do on Sunday?” he said. “They do other stuff.”

Apathy can be dangerous, he said, especially in a city with plenty of options to fill free time. The young generation of sports fans in Washington has hardly watched Maryland or Georgetown advance beyond the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. This year, they won’t be on that stage at all.