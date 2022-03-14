“It caught all of us off guard,” Tatis told reporters (via the San Diego Union-Tribune). “I was working out. I was doing my activities. It was getting worse over time while I was getting heavier in my workouts. It was a really big surprise. … It’s bad. It’s terrible. I feel like everybody is disappointed, especially me. We have a pretty good chance this year as a team. I just want to be out there for my teammates and for the fans.”

Tatis said he began feeling pain after a minor motorcycle accident in early December.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“That was just bruises,” Tatis said of the accident. “I didn’t feel that much at the time. It was just one or two weeks [later] like when you jam your wrist sliding at second base. It was kind of the same feeling. I was swinging my ax at my ranch. I was feeling good. It got us by surprise.”

From there, the pain intensified as he was swinging. “It was nothing crazy,” he said. “I felt like it was something we could work through. I always play with pain. I felt I could get it through, but this time we obviously couldn’t get it.”

The 23-year-old infielder has finished among the top four in voting for the National League MVP the past two seasons, hitting a league-best 42 home runs 130 games in 2021 despite having a shoulder injury that bothered him all season. He has a .292/.362/.596 slash line with 81 home runs in the opening 2½ seasons of his career.