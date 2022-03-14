Sidwell Friends, the country’s top-ranked team, leads The Post’s final rankings after maintaining the No. 1 spot all season. The Quakers cruised against local competition while winning Independent School League and D.C. State Athletic Association championships.

The possibility of competing in national tournaments remains for the area’s top squads.

1. Sidwell Friends (28-0) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers’ dominant season included ISL and DCSAA championships.

2. New Hope Academy (26-2) LR: 2

The Tigers won their second National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship in the past three seasons.

3. St. John’s (19-5) LR: 3

The Cadets claimed their fourth Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in the past five seasons.

4. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 4

The Forestville private school’s only WCAC loss came in the league’s championship game.

5. Good Counsel (19-4) LR: 5

The Olney private school announced itself as a WCAC contender, reaching the league’s semifinals.

6. Paul VI (22-8) LR: 6

The Panthers won their 15th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.

7. Georgetown Visitation (23-5) LR: 7

The Cubs qualified for their seventh DCSAA championship game in the past eight seasons.

8. Madison (27-2) LR: 8

The Warhawks beat No. 11 Osbourn Park, 38-29, for their third consecutive Virginia Class 6 crown.

9. Clarksburg (25-1) LR: 9

The Montgomery County champion lost to Western, 81-68, in the Maryland 4A championship game.

10. Woodgrove (29-1) LR: 10

The Wolverines fell to Menchville, 59-36, in the Virginia Class 5 championship game.

11. Osbourn Park (26-2) LR: 11

Both of the Yellow Jackets’ losses came against No. 8 Madison, including in the Virginia Class 6 championship game.

12. Maret (18-9) LR: 12

The Frogs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends in the ISL and DCSAA playoffs.

13. Howard (19-1) LR: 13

The Lions’ 44-game winning streak ended in their 60-37 loss to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Maryland 3A championship game.

14. Glen Burnie (22-1) LR: 14

The Gophers’ turnaround season ended against eventual champion Western, 61-46, in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

15. Bishop Ireton (19-12) LR: 16

The Alexandria private school’s marquee victory came against No. 6 Paul VI on Feb. 15.

16. Meridian (24-2) LR: 17

The Mustangs lost to Carroll County, 51-47, in the Virginia Class 3 championship game.

17. Robinson (26-3) LR: 15

The Rams fell to No. 8 Madison, 49-27, in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

18. C.H. Flowers (16-2) LR: 18

The Prince George’s County champion fell to No. 9 Clarksburg, 53-35, in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

19. National Christian (17-9) LR: 19

The Fort Washington private school started strong but was inconsistent after the holiday break.

20. Potomac School (21-2) LR: 20

The Panthers won the ISL’s lower division for the second time in the past four seasons.