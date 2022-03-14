This won’t surprise anyone who has followed Soto’s still-young career even tangentially. If someone’s pitching, he wants to be hitting. If the game or life is more complicated than that, it’s not the one he plays or lives.

So on a near-empty field at the Washington Nationals’ spring training facility, Soto stepped in to face reliever Steve Cishek, a new teammate. He took a few pitches, fouled off another and wagged his hips, the whole thing a tad more muted than usual. Then he accepted his make-believe walk, spun around, jogged to the next field over and slapped a make-believe single off Erick Fedde. Then he jogged back, dug in against Cishek and skied a make-believe pop-up to left. Then he spun around again, jogged to the next field over again and pulled what he called a make-believe “double” to right, beating righty Gabe Klobosits.

No one else raced between the two batter’s boxes. No one else answered a third request to sign a Juan Soto bobblehead, inked two Juan Soto jerseys or took a photo with a family of five, just in case they each wanted Juan Soto in their current or future phone backgrounds. This is, it could be argued, the first true Juan Soto Year in Washington, given that the team’s other stars were dealt away at July’s trade deadline. He is front, center and everyone else for the rebuilding club. On Sunday, General Manager Mike Rizzo called him the face of the team, the franchise and maybe all of Major League Baseball.

Juan Soto, though? Shortly after those four at-bats — “Walk! Single! Flyout! Double! ... Yes, double!” he argued with a reporter — Soto tried to pass for another young player. He balked at filling the leadership void left by Ryan Zimmerman. Being a vet everyone turns to, he admitted with a smile, seems like a lot of work. He hasn’t played a game since turning down a 13-year, $350 million offer from the Nationals in November. And to that end, he stuck to his usual script, leaving the negotiations to the team and his agent, Scott Boras.

“Scott is talking with them. I don’t know what they’re going through,” said Soto, who’s under team control for three more seasons. “Right now, I just try to focus on baseball. They’re doing all that stuff, and he will let me know if he hears anything.”

“We made an offer and, all of a sudden, the lockout happened and we didn’t have much dialogue after that,” Rizzo explained Sunday. “But our side plans to pick it up very soon. He’s our number-one priority.”

Did the addition of Nelson Cruz, a respected designated hitter and fellow Dominican Republic native, make Soto feel better about the club’s direction and his potential future with it?

“I mean, I always see my future here. [I appreciate] everything they’ve done for me, and I feel pretty good,” he said. “I never think about leaving or anything like that. ... I just think about baseball and trying to stay in shape and trying to get another championship.”

Simple enough, for the moment. At the general managers meetings in November, Boras told a group of reporters — told the baseball world, really — that Soto wants to see a commitment to winning from the Nationals’ front office and ownership. The exact question was if there was a number that Mark Lerner, Washington’s managing principal owner, could put on a check right then to get Soto to sign long-term. But framed by the Nationals’ sell-off last summer, the response made sense.

Soto wasn’t happy with it. He didn’t like losing Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes, Daniel Hudson, Brad Hand and Jon Lester in a hope-crushing two days. He didn’t like how the boulders felt on each shoulder. And when ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reported the Nationals’ big offer from November, Soto told Rojas he expected to go year-to-year and wait for free agency.

This wasn’t new, either. Soto has often dually expressed an interest in staying in Washington and doing so through the open-market process of free agency. Eventually, the latter could eliminate the former. Yet in the meantime, that’s for Rizzo, Lerner and Boras to sort out. The GM and owner watched from a golf cart as Soto battled Cishek on Monday. When Soto switched fields to see Klobosits, Lerner followed, keeping a close eye on the star.

“How’s your family?” Lerner asked as Soto hugged him with one arm.

“Everybody’s good. Everybody’s happy,” Soto answered. “Everybody’s happy that baseball is back.”

“I’m sure,” Lerner said. “And I’m sure they wanted you out of the house!”

They both laughed. Soto tapped the dirt with his bat once, twice, then set off for the clubhouse and weight room beyond it. Waiting was a small group of reporters who wanted to know about the pressure of being Juan Soto in 2022. Or what it felt like to have his locker moved to where Zimmerman, Turner and a bunch of other veterans used to sit. Or, more simply, if he felt any older than he did a year ago.