This is Eller’s second stint on the NHL’s coronavirus list this season. Eller missed six games after he tested positive in mid-November. Eller had traveled with Washington for the team’s four-game West Coast trip but a positive test kept him isolated in Anaheim, Calif., for 10 days.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Connor McMichael was the team’s third-line center at Monday’s practice. It appears McMichael will fill Eller’s spot on that line until Eller returns.

McMichael impressed in Friday’s win against the Canucks, playing in one of his best games in recent weeks. McMichael was driving the pace of play and created opportunities in the offensive zone. He finished with six shots. McMichael still hasn’t scored since Feb. 10.

“When he is playing his game, you can tell he is a special, special player,” Tom Wilson said Monday. “We played one game together and had a bunch of good looks. I was joking on him, he had three or four good looks, I’m like, 'You got to score one, like let’s go.’ We got a fun relationship. He’s a good kid.”

Story continues below advertisement

Monday, McMichael was skating on a line with Wilson and Daniel Sprong.

Advertisement

Sprong has been a healthy scratch in eight of the Caps’ last nine contests. His only game in that stretch was March 3 against Carolina, when Carl Hagelin and Joe Snively were injured. Instead of calling a forward up from the team’s American Hockey League team in Hershey, Pa., Washington decided to insert Sprong into the lineup and have Anthony Mantha play in his first game since shoulder surgery.

Sprong has eight goals and five assists in 43 games this season. His last goal was Feb. 1 against Pittsburgh. Sprong is on the final year of his two-year, $1.45 million contract with Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday afternoon it was unclear if Washington would recall another forward from Hershey before Tuesday’s game. After Tuesday’s home game, the Capitals visit Columbus on Thursday night then play in Carolina on Friday.

Pursuit of 767

Alex Ovechkin will try to make history Tuesday night against the Islanders. The Capitals captain is tied for third all-time on the NHL’s goals list with Jaromir Jagr with 766 career goals. Ovechkin tied Jagr after scoring two goals in Calgary last week. He has recorded 14 shots on goal in his last two games.

Advertisement

“It’s in his blood, it’s in his nature,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said on Monday.

Ovechkin nearly took sole possession of third place on Friday, but he couldn’t connect after multiple high-danger looks. Evgeny Kuznetsov appeared to steal Ovechkin’s best attempt at career goal 767.

Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin’s early one-timer clanged off the post and hit Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko’s left leg before appearing to slide over the goal line untouched. Replays showed Kuznetsov diving for the puck, knocking it over the goal line.