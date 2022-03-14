At one point, he ambled into a small patch of shaded grass outside the minor league clubhouse and into a wall of cameras waiting there for him.

“Beautiful tree,” he told the group before noting that it did not have leaves.

“Wish it was warmer,” he added, his small talk teetering into something closer to an inspection.

This world — the Port St. Lucie complex, the Mets and increasingly baseball in general — belongs to him, after all. He is changing the rules, even as his fellow owners change them for him, pulling the game’s center of gravity to Queens with every splurge that most owners wouldn’t consider, seizing the spotlight with every tweet that most owners wouldn’t send.

Those fellow owners already have labeled him the game’s greatest villain. In fraught collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the players union, they fought for (and got) a fourth competitive balance tax threshold that is $60 million higher than the first — presumably exclusively to put a limit on Cohen’s seemingly bottomless pockets. Cohen said that he still probably will go over that threshold, already known around the game as “the Cohen tax.”

“It’s better than having a bridge named after you,” he said, as though he had considered the possibility before.

As Hal Steinbrenner has dulled his father’s free-spending ways with the New York Yankees and as the Los Angeles Dodgers have shed stars this offseason, this short man in a Mets pullover commenting on the foliage has settled comfortably into the void they left by giving everyone else in baseball a common enemy — by becoming the Goliath big enough to render everyone else a relative David.

The Mets have never needed help with headline-making chaos. In recent years, they developed a remarkable knack for becoming a parody of themselves and an unfortunate knack for regretting hires soon after they made them. But thanks to Cohen, his billions and his willingness to spend them, the Mets enter this season as a substantial talent conglomerate, a reality-show-ready cast of big personalities charged with coexisting amid the ever-building hype.

Fastidious, grizzled manager Buck Showalter has spent his first few days asking everyone around him why things are done the way they are — and then changing them if the answer doesn’t satisfy him. Within days of the lockout lifting, Showalter had renumbered the Mets’ practice fields out of concern that the old system was so nonsensical that it would confuse their ever-growing list of new arrivals.

One of those new arrivals, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer — with his three-year, $130 million contract — rolled into camp amid questions about his outsize role in the CBA negotiations, only to wave them off to focus on baseball. On Monday, he stood on a mound a few feet from Mets ace Jacob deGrom as they threw bullpen sessions.

Within a few hours, Showalter was telling reporters that deGrom is penciled in as his Opening Day starter — ending a controversy that never began but could have been the kind of story that dominates a day or two of spring training under normal circumstances. The Mets have never found themselves in normal circumstances.

“Elite on paper,” a photo definition. pic.twitter.com/wP2RLqN44F — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 14, 2022

When former Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt, acquired just a day earlier, arrived at Mets camp Monday, one of the first questions that New York reporters asked him involved his new owner.

“Whatever we want, we’re getting. He wants to win,” Bassitt said. “We all want to win, so we all have a common goal — literally from the very top to the bottom. So I think we definitely have an advantage over a lot of the league.”

On paper, that advantage appears to be financial, but the Mets’ talent edge is real, too. Cohen and new general manager Billy Eppler stockpiled veterans such as Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte, adding them to an already strong lineup that will count on enthusiastic outfielder Brandon Nimmo and a bounce-back season from shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor doesn’t deflect attention, either. He generated resentment last year after the Mets gave him a contract worth $341 million and then he turned in one of the worst offensive seasons of his career, blamed the media for harsh coverage and gave fans at Citi Field a thumbs-down for booing him and his teammates.

But as he wandered past dozens of boxes of cleats next to his locker Monday, he wasn’t even the biggest story in that corner of the clubhouse. Next door, Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso called reporters over to tell them he had been in a “pretty brutal” car crash on his way to camp Sunday. His car flipped three times, Alonso said, and he explained that he had to kick out the windshield to escape. He held back tears as he said how happy he felt to be alive.

Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, just posted this video on her Instagram of Pete’s car after his crash yesterday. Pete said today the car flipped three times and he had to kick out the windshield to escape. pic.twitter.com/L1h5KWvnvc — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) March 14, 2022

Showalter said later that Alonso sharing that story was one of two “good moments” the team had in a pre-workout meeting Monday — “good” translating to reminders for a room full of baseball players about the fragility of their opportunity. The other, he explained, was when infielder Robinson Canó addressed his teammates in his first comments to them since he was suspended for the 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug — the second lengthy PED suspension of his career. Showalter said Canó was apologetic and that his teammates received him well.

“In this clubhouse,” Showalter said, “we’ve moved on.”

Canó is a career .303 hitter with an .844 on-base-plus-slugging percentage who will be a total wild card on a roster that is built to survive without him but could thrive with him. Showalter said he expects to use Canó regularly, rotating him at second base, first base and designated hitter.

As constructed, the Mets would have the largest Opening Day payroll by about $30 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts. But Cohen said Sunday that he hasn’t told his staff to avoid pursuing a move for financial concerns, and he doesn’t expect to do so even if he crosses that $290 million threshold and must pay the tax meant to slow his spending spree.

“I got to live within the baseball confines, and I’m okay with it,” he said.