Only the right set of circumstances would allow the Steelers access to a quarterback with the physical measurables and perceived talent to be taken at the top of the draft. Those circumstances arose this spring, and the Steelers pounced Monday, at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, with a savvy move that could be a windfall and won’t damage them long-term if it’s not.

The Steelers tabbed Mitchell Trubisky as the likely heir to Roethlisberger, agreeing with the 2017 second overall pick on a two-year contract. Trubisky washed out with the Chicago Bears after his first four seasons, unable to build on the 12-win season he produced in his first full year as a starter and tumbling out of the organization as a passer the league viewed as a backup. Trubisky rehabbed his reputation as Josh Allen’s backup for a season in Buffalo, where he won extensive praise from coaches and in brief cameos flashed the potential that made him such a coveted draft prize.

Trubisky is far from a riskless choice to replace Roethlisberger. In his final season in Chicago, Pro Football Focus graded Trubisky as the 33rd-best quarterback out of the 38 who took at least 156 snaps. Over his final 24 starts, Trubisky threw 18 interceptions against 33 touchdowns while averaging just 6.4 yards per attempt. Teams don’t decide against exercising the fifth-year option of a first-round quarterback lightly, and the Bears had reason to jettison Trubisky.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But if Trubisky lacked warts, he wouldn’t have been available to the Steelers at such low cost. Jimmy Garoppolo would’ve taken a second-day draft pick on top of his massive salary, and the Denver Broncos gave a haul for Russell Wilson the Steelers probably couldn’t have matched if they wanted to. The Steelers did not have to sacrifice a single draft pick for a 27-year-old with a 29-21 career record who has twice started in the playoffs.

If he fails, the Steelers can try again next year, likely with a higher pick in a draft class expected to be loaded with quality quarterbacks. Trubisky was the lottery ticket with the best odds.

Given Roethlisberger’s steep physical decline, Trubisky will make the Steelers better immediately. Given the options available, he also represents the clearest path to the kind of quarterback required to win at the highest level.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the past five seasons, 10 of the 20 quarterbacks who started conference championship weekend were drafted in the first 10 picks. Six of the remaining 10 spots were filled by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, three all-timers drafted more than 15 years ago. Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, but only after second overall pick Carson Wentz starred in the regular season before an injury.

In five seasons, the only quarterbacks who reached a conference title game and were either taken outside the top 10 or not surefire Hall of Famers were Foles, Garoppolo and Case Keenum. Almost exclusively, the NFL’s final weekends are populated by quarterbacks with elite traits. No one would confuse Trubisky for an elite quarterback, and there are far more Baker Mayfields and Sam Darnolds out there than Patrick Mahomeses. But Trubisky was drafted so high for a reason. The Steelers will have a chance to pull that out of him.

A reasonable comparison for Trubisky at this stage of his career is Ryan Tannehill. The eighth overall pick in 2012, Tannehill ran his course in Miami, signed with the Tennessee Titans as a backup, seized the starting role and used his athleticism to lead a defense-first team to the AFC championship game in 2019. The lingering image of Tannehill is him throwing away a playoff game to the Cincinnati Bengals in February. But he has led the Titans to the playoffs three straight seasons, including last year as the No. 1 seed, while becoming an efficient passer and an advanced-stats darling.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Trubisky could thrive similarly because of the infrastructure around him. As smart as the Steelers were to choose him, Trubisky may have been smarter to choose the Steelers. Tomlin might be the best head coach in the NFL. Innovative offensive coordinator Matt Canada likes play-action passes and moving pockets, tools weren’t practical for Roethlisberger but could maximize Trubisky’s skills. Pittsburgh will surround him with one of the league’s best receiving corps and first-round running back Najee Harris. The Steelers’ defense will ensure he is rarely asked to do more than he can handle. For the second straight season, Trubisky found a cozy place to reboot his career.

The Steelers could have tried to outbid the Broncos for Wilson, but their 2022 first-rounder, 20th overall, couldn’t compete with the ninth overall pick the Broncos could offer. And Wilson is about to turn 34, coming off an uneven season in which he lacked the ability or willingness to run. Wilson is the superior player, but we don’t know how short, fast quarterbacks will age, even in an era when quarterbacks seemingly can play forever. Trubisky came exponentially cheaper.