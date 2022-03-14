Suddenly, everything’s on the table. Matt Olson, traded to the Atlanta Braves. Freddie Freeman to the … Los Angeles Dodgers? The Cincinnati Reds tearing things down. The changes to the CBA. The Washington Nationals bringing back Sean Doolittle — and adding Nelson Cruz! Max Scherzer, stepping away from the bargaining table and back on the mound — with the New York Mets.

Bring your questions on any and all of it. We’ll start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but you can submit queries much earlier. Play ball!

