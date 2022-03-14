When we last met, Major League Baseball’s owners were still locking out their players, and spring training was on indefinite pause. But last Thursday, the league and the union finally forged a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement, and the mandatory reporting date became Sunday. To that, I say simply, “Hallelujah!”

Suddenly, everything’s on the table. Matt Olson, traded to the Atlanta Braves. Freddie Freeman to the … Los Angeles Dodgers? The Cincinnati Reds tearing things down. The changes to the CBA. The Washington Nationals bringing back Sean Doolittle — and adding Nelson Cruz! Max Scherzer, stepping away from the bargaining table and back on the mound — with the New York Mets.

Bring your questions on any and all of it. We’ll start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but you can submit queries much earlier. Play ball!

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.