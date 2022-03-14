By comparison, the 2022 class is shaping up in more traditional fashion. When the draft is held June 23, it’s possible that the top 10 picks will have all come through the NCAA ranks, something that has happened just once since 2014. This consolidation of talent will turn the NCAA tournament into a singular showcase. Even better, the top three projected picks — Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. — all play for title hopefuls.