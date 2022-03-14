By comparison, the 2022 class is shaping up in more traditional fashion. When the draft is held June 23, it’s possible that the top 10 picks will have all come through the NCAA ranks, something that has happened just once since 2014. This consolidation of talent will turn the NCAA tournament into a singular showcase. Even better, the top three projected picks — Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. — all play for title hopefuls.
With March Madness set to open this week, here’s a look at five leading prospects for NBA fans to track.
Paolo Banchero (Duke)
The Blue Devils (28-6) have stumbled into the West region’s No. 2 seed after losses to North Carolina in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game and to Virginia Tech in the ACC title game. Banchero, though, has mostly delivered on the considerable hype that built during his prep career, averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to claim first team all-conference honors as a freshman.
The 6-foot-10 Seattle native is a polished scorer and shot-creator who displays a controlled pace and strength on the ball when he works in his preferred isolation situations. Banchero, 19, projects as a Tobias Harris-type power forward unless he can demonstrate considerable growth as a playmaker for his teammates.
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)
The 7-foot, 195-pound Holmgren leads his class in intrigue, even though the 19-year-old freshman is just one cog in Gonzaga’s well-oiled machine. The Bulldogs (26-3) enter the tournament as the West region’s No. 1 seed with five players averaging in double figures, granting them the luxury to use Holmgren as a lob finisher and a floor-spacer rather than as a go-to scorer.
The Minneapolis product has fit in well with the perennial powerhouse, averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while establishing himself as a major difference-maker on the defensive end despite his skinny frame. If Gonzaga and Duke both advance, Holmgren and Banchero will square off in an Elite Eight showdown.
Jaden Ivey (Purdue)
In a class headlined by three frontcourt players, Ivey has become one of this year’s most coveted guard prospects by leading the Boilermakers (27-7) to the East region’s No. 3 seed. The 20-year-old sophomore hails from a family of professional athletes — his father and grandfather were NFL players while his mother was a WNBA player — and it shows in his relentless desire to attack defenses off the dribble.
Blessed with a smooth handle and an improving jumper, Ivey has averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists as the leading scorer for Purdue’s elite offense. Much like Donovan Mitchell, the 6-foot-4 Ivey is wired as a scoring guard rather than a pure point guard, and he’s at his best when he’s getting downhill to the basket.
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona)
The Wildcats (31-3) enter the tournament with real momentum, having won 15 of their last 16 games to claim the Pac-12 conference title and the South region’s No. 1 seed. Mathurin, a 19-year-old sophomore guard, has blossomed into their driving force, capping his Pac-12 player of the year campaign by posting 27 points and seven assists in a conference title game victory over UCLA.
A native of Canada whose family hails from Haiti, the 6-foot-6 Mathurin has modeled his all-around scoring game after Bradley Beal, seeking to generate opportunities from hard drives to the hoop and from beyond the three-point line. Less heralded and less polished than the highest-profile members of this class, Mathurin nevertheless has worked his way into the draft lottery by averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn)
The 18-year-old Smith checks many of the most important boxes to be the No. 1 overall pick: He’s a long, athletic and confident scoring forward with dependable three-point range and versatile defensive potential. The 6-foot-10 freshman standout has averaged 17.1 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8 percent from beyond the arc for the Tigers (27-5), who claimed the Midwest region’s No. 2 seed.
Smith’s size and shooting stroke evoke Rashard Lewis, and he should enjoy a smooth transition to the NBA given his scoring range and two-way ability. Auburn hasn’t turned to Smith for much ballhandling or offense initiation, leaving scouts to decide whether he is capable of greater responsibilities or if he is best suited to a wingman role alongside a lead guard.
