However, employees who interact with the public or perform in-person work at such businesses must be vaccinated, and as opposed to the stands at Barclays Center, locker rooms there are considered workplace environments. Irving reportedly went into the Nets’ locker room at halftime of Sunday’s game.

After the game, Nets star forward Kevin Durant called out New York Mayor Eric Adams, describing a differentiation between fans and players at Nets games as “ridiculous.”

“At this point now, it feels like somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority,” said Durant, who scored 53 points to lead his team past the Knicks. “But everybody out here is looking for attention, and that’s what I feel the mayor wants right now, some attention. But he’ll figure it out soon. He better.

“But it just didn’t make any sense. Like, there’s unvaxxed people in this building already,” Durant continued at a postgame news conference. “We got a guy who can come into the building — I guess, are they fearing [for] our safety? Like, I don’t get it. Yeah, we’re all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point.

“Early on in the season, people didn’t understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you’ve got to figure this out.”

🎥 Kevin Durant sounds off on NYC Mayor Eric Adams and the vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/WNIEwJDfDv — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2022

Shortly after news emerged Monday of the Nets’ fine, Durant struck a different tone.

“The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates. I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through,” Durant said in a statement issued by the Nets. “My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in, and play in.”

Adams, who took office on the first day of this year, said of Irving on Sunday: “Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”

The mayor said last month he agreed with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that it was “unfair” for unvaccinated members of the Nets or Knicks to be barred from playing in home games while unvaccinated players for visiting teams were allowed on the court at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. He added at the time that he was concerned it might “send mixed messages” if he changed the rule, which was implemented under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Irving, who played one year in college at Duke, was also in attendance at Barclays Center on Saturday for the ACC tournament final between the Blue Devils and Virginia Tech. He has played in just 18 of Brooklyn’s 68 games this season, all on the road, because of the New York City vaccine mandate. At the start of the season, the Nets announced Irving would be sidelined altogether until he was “eligible to be a full participant,” but the team reversed course in December amid a spate of injuries and coronavirus issues that thinned the roster of a team expected to challenge for the Eastern Conference crown.

At 35-33, Brooklyn is in eighth place in the East. Unless New York ends its private sector mandate, Irving will not be able to play in home playoff games.

In January, the seven-time all-star told reporters that he was “rooted” in his choice to remain unvaccinated.