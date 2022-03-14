Pomeroy has been publishing his ratings since the 2001-02 season, so we can go back and look at each national champion’s AdjEM entering the NCAA tournament. Through this method, you have one clean number to see how teams in this year’s field compare to past champions to better gauge their odds of winning it all. In order for a pick to make sense as the last team standing, it needs to clear a minimum threshold. Here’s how the tiers break down:

The low bar: 19.1 This is the lowest adjusted efficiency margin for any NCAA men’s tournament champion since 2002, when Pomeroy’s efficiency data begins. The honor is held by the 2014 Connecticut Huskies, a No. 7 seed that was pretty meh statistically — entering that year’s tournament, the Huskies ranked only 57th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency — but still had enough firepower to win it all. If your title pick clears 19.1, it’s not completely insane, but most rational picks look a little more like …

The “average” champs: 28.2 If a team enters the tournament with an AdjEM number above this one, it’s a very sound choice to be your champ. The North Carolina team that won the 2017 national title came closest to this average, with a 28 AdjEM number entering the NCAA tournament.

Entering last year’s NCAA tournament, there were six teams with AdjEM numbers better than 28.2. Three of them — national champion Baylor, national runner-up Gonzaga and Houston — ended up in the Final Four. Another advanced to the Elite Eight (Michigan).

The best of the best: 35.7 Virginia raised the bar with its 2019 title run, becoming the most efficient team to cut down the nets. Considering the team the Cavaliers overtook for the honor was the 2008 Kansas Jayhawks, who prevailed in a Final Four of all No. 1 seeds, that’s quite the notable achievement.

The best bet

Entering this year’s tournament, there’s only one team that surpasses the winners’ AdjEM average of 28.2: Gonzaga, which sits at 32.97. Should the Bulldogs finally cut down the nets, they would have the third-highest starting AdjEM of any national champion since 2002, behind only Virginia in 2019 and Kansas in 2008.

There’s a whole lot to love about the Bulldogs, who rank first in KenPom offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. Led by versatile big men Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga has an effective field goal percentage — which adjusts for the fact that three-pointers are worth more than two-pointers — of 59.4 (second nationally) and is holding opponents to an effective field goal percentage of 43.2 percent (first nationally). Its three losses were against Duke (a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament), Alabama (a No. 6 seed) and Saint Mary’s (a No. 5 seed), and the Bulldogs scored double-digit wins over Texas, UCLA, Texas Tech and San Francisco, all tournament teams.

Other options

This season, there are 19 teams that clear our low-bar AdjEM number of 19.1 entering the NCAA tournament.

Team AdjEM Offensive efficiency (rank) Defensive efficiency (rank) Gonzaga 32.97 121.8 (1) 88.8 (7) Arizona 27.21 119.6 (5) 92.4 (20) Kentucky 26.59 120.2 (4) 93.6 (27) Houston 26.50 117.3 (10) 90.9 (11) Baylor 26.32 117.9 (9) 91.6 (14) Kansas 25.49 119.4 (6) 93.9 (29) Tennessee 25.24 111.4 (36) 86.2 (3) UCLA 24.85 116.1 (15) 91.2 (12) Texas Tech 24.64 109.65 (65) 85.1 (1) Auburn 24.45 113.6 (24) 89.1 (8) Villanova 24.11 118.0 (8) 93.8 (28) Duke 23.71 119.4 (7) 95.7 (44) Iowa 23.53 121.5 (2) 98.0 (77) Purdue 22.29 121.3 (3) 99.0 (100) Texas 20.41 111.8 (32) 91.4 (13) Saint Mary’s 19.81 109.8 (63) 90.0 (9) Illinois 19.59 113.7 (23) 94.1 (30) Connecticut 19.33 113.9 (21) 94.6 (35) LSU 19.08 107.6 (89) 88.6 (5)

To narrow down that list, we can point to the fact that all but one national champion since 2002 has ranked in the top 20 of Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency metric entering the tournament (2014 Connecticut is, you guessed it, the outlier). So that means we are crossing the following teams off our list: Tennessee (36th in offensive efficiency), Texas Tech (65th), Auburn (24th), Texas (32nd), Saint Mary’s (63rd), Illinois (23rd), Connecticut (21st) and LSU (89th).

And let’s further narrow things down to teams that rank in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. That leaves us with …

Arizona: Among the field of 68, only Gonzaga and Bryant operate at a faster tempo than the Wildcats, who are the top seed in the South Region. Arizona is a young, versatile team led by three foreign-born players: sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin (Canada), sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania) and freshman center Christian Koloko (Cameroon).

Houston: Including the Cougars here is something of a predicament, because they would have to get past Arizona in the Sweet 16. Houston also has a tricky first-round matchup with UAB, which probably should have been a higher seed than No. 12. But the Cougars, a Final Four team last year, have exceeded expectations since leading scorer Marcus Sasser and key contributor Tramon Mark suffered season-ending injuries before the start of conference play.

Baylor: No team has repeated as national champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007, but the Bears have the talent to accomplish the feat, though they’ve also had to play through injuries (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a season-ending knee injury in February, and outside threat LJ Cryer has missed time recently with a foot injury). Five Baylor players average at least 8.4 points per game, but there’s also reason to be wary: Since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, no team has won the national title after losing in the quarterfinals of its conference tournament (Baylor fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 round of eight).