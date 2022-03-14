It’s impractical, of course, because power conference tournaments have ceased being valued as basketball celebrations and treated more as television inventory.

The SEC tournament? That’s 13 games — and more than a day’s worth of programming over multiple networks. Same with the Big Ten.

Even the ACC, which is rooted in the tradition of its basketball tournament as much as any league, just got done with a five-day, 14-game marathon in Brooklyn, many of them lightly attended and largely unnoticed in Gotham.

Duke and North Carolina didn’t draw the same in-person eyeballs they would have in a more traditional ACC city, like Greensboro, N.C., or even Washington. But removing them from the TV schedule would cause a meltdown for the ACC’s broadcast partners. Same with Kentucky in the SEC, Kansas in the Big 12 and Michigan State in the Big Ten. So Barnes’s plan is a non-starter.

Yet it is fair to wonder what the incentive structure is for anyone safely in the field if the NCAA committee doesn’t allow the final few days of the season to have seemingly any influence on seeding.

Barnes’s own Volunteers are a fine example. On paper, Tennessee has a superior resume to Duke, a No. 2 seed. The Vols rank in the top seven of each of the six metrics of the team sheets the committee utilizes. Duke was between 11th and 14th.

Tennessee went 11-7 in Quadrant 1 games, the highest tier of contests on the team sheets; Duke was 6-2. Would the Blue Devils have handled playing twice as many high-end games as well as the Vols did? It’s an open question. To Duke’s credit, it was 13-3 away from Cameron Indoor Stadium; Tennessee was 10-7 outside of Knoxville.

Big picture, there isn’t a massive difference in landing a No. 2 or a No. 3 seed. The first two games are a little tougher in theory for a No. 3 seed, the regional semifinal marginally more difficult. The real problems come when poor seeding shifts a team in line to be a No. 5 seed to the No. 7 line, or a No. 6 seed to the No. 8 line.

But for coaches, who are disproportionately judged on NCAA tournament performance, what is the incentive (besides contract bonuses) for winning a conference tournament when it doesn’t help their postseason standing and puts players at risk for injury?

This is something for the next iteration of the NCAA’s basketball committee to consider. Conference tournaments represent about 10 percent of the schedules for teams that make extended runs. It shouldn’t count as 30 percent, but it also shouldn’t be 3 percent, either.

But there are things to celebrate in this bracket, too. The committee correctly identified the four most complete profiles of the season and rewarded Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor with No. 1 seeds. Baylor’s injury issues might ultimately sink its attempt at a successful title defense, but its body of work remained strong.

While the order could be debated, the committee also picked out the top 16 teams for the top four seed lines. Perhaps Iowa would like a word given the work it stitched together over the last six weeks, but it is in the same subregional as a vulnerable No. 4 seed that has played with fire countless times this season (Providence). The Hawkeyes should probably be grateful their Big Ten title run didn’t push them further up the board.

As always, whether the committee gets the final couple teams right or wrong, it’s a relief that the discussion isn’t over who is No. 3 or No. 5, but rather who is No. 37 (or, more accurately, based on this year’s seed list, who is No. 48).

Then again, Dayton or Oklahoma or SMU or Texas A&M (the teams just outside the field) could look to the likes of 2011 VCU and 2021 UCLA as reasons to think they could have made Final Four runs from a play-in berth as well.