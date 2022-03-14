Across 49⅔ innings in 2021, he had a 4.53 ERA and walked too many hitters. ERA+, a metric used to compare pitchers across the major leagues, considered him a slightly above-average reliever. His first stint in Washington closed with him limping off the mound with an oblique strain, struggling to breathe in the quiet of an empty stadium. For months afterward, he hoped for a different ending with a team and fan base that grew close to his heart.

And now he has a chance for one.

“We have a great relationship with Doo. We know what he can do when he’s healthy, so I’m looking forward to getting him back here,” Manager Dave Martinez said Monday. “Honestly, he’s one of my favorites. I can’t wait to see him again, and hopefully he gets right back on track. Last year, we kept an eye on him. We watched him get his velo back, so we definitely think he can help us.”

From 2019 to 2020, Doolittle’s average fastball velocity dipped from 93.5 to 90.9 mph, according to FanGraphs. In 2021, it ticked back up to 93.3, at times even creeping into the mid- to high 90s. For a pitcher who throws more than 80 percent fastballs, spin and location often are more important than pure speed. But status quo velocity, or something close to it, is important and does show better overall health.

As for what this means for the bullpen — and for the club’s prospects in 2022 — Doolittle can serve a few functions, none of which are make-or-break. If he bounces back, maintaining some of his increased velocity and shaving down the walks, he could be a high-leverage option and potential trade chip. If his numbers don’t improve much, he could still guide younger relievers and steady an inexperienced clubhouse. For these reasons, among others, he’s a familiar, low-risk, likely-somewhat-marginal-return-on-the-field-but-also-good-to-have-around sort of acquisition. He makes sense for the Nationals at this stage of their rebuild.

Since the lockout ended, General Manager Mike Rizzo has been busy, agreeing to major league deals with Doolittle, Cruz, right-handed reliever Steve Cishek and utility man Ehire Adrianza; and minor league contracts with starter Aníbal Sánchez, right-hander Aaron Sanchez and outfielder Gerardo Parra. And with Cishek and Doolittle on board, Martinez can tilt his head, maybe squint a bit, and start to see the faint outline of a bullpen.

Unless rosters are expanded for April, which remains possible given the shortened spring training, the Nationals will carry eight relievers. Cishek, Doolittle, Tanner Rainey and Kyle Finnegan feel like the locks. The other relievers on the 40-man roster are Patrick Murphy, Mason Thompson, Austin Voth, Andrés Machado, Jhon Romero, Gabe Klobosits, Paolo Espino (a swing man) and lefties Sam Clay and Francisco Pérez.

Murphy and Voth are out of minor league options, meaning they’ll either make the club out of spring training or go on waivers, giving the other 29 teams a chance to claim them. Thompson, Machado, Romero, Klobosits, Espino, Clay and Pérez have options remaining, meaning they can swing between the majors and minors a maximum of five times, providing flexibility. Veterans Carl Edwards Jr., Reed Garrett and lefty Luis Avilán are also in camp with nonroster invites.