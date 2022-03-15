Ovechkin’s goal came at 15:02 of the third period and put the Capitals ahead 3-2. Right off a faceoff won by Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ovechkin ripped a shot past Varlamov. The Washington bench cleared onto the ice as the players formed a group hug around their captain and a deafening “Ovi! Ovi!” chant broke out amid the crowd’s standing ovation.

It was Ovechkin’s 37th goal of the season as he continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. Gordie Howe sits in second at 801.

“That’s a lot of goals,” Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews said in February. “When you really take a step back and realize how many goals [he has scored] and where he’s at in history and how close he is to Gretzky ... it’s pretty ridiculous.”

Before passing Jagr, Ovechkin surpassed Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth in October and Brett Hull (741) for fourth in November.

“He’s obviously been a force in this league for a long time and is chasing down some pretty special players ahead of him,” Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid said last week. “It’s fun to kind of watch from afar.”

Ovechkin tied Jagr, a former Capitals player whose tenure with the franchise indirectly led to the Ovechkin era in D.C., with two goals in Washington’s 5-4 win at Calgary on March 8. He went without a goal in games at Edmonton and Vancouver before surging past Jagr at home Tuesday night.

“Everybody’s watched him play for so long, and his talent is unbelievable,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “His ability to score goals and shoot the puck is unbelievable. To watch him climb the ladder, to be a part of it — everybody sees it, but to be a part of it on the inside as coaches and an organization, teammates, fan base, it’s pretty cool to have something like that happen.”