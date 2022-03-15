“I can’t replace those shoes,” said d’Arnaud, who declined the offer.

“Normally, these cameras aren’t all on me,” he said. “[Freeman] was the one to stand up and be our voice.”

The voice, the face and the heart of the 2021 World Series champions is headed elsewhere, his Atlanta tenure a sudden casualty of what his teammates referred to as the business side of things — whatever that means. As of midday Tuesday he hadn’t yet chosen his new team. As of Tuesday, his old team was still processing his legacy.

“The easiest thing to say is that [Freeman’s] number five should never be worn again,” Braves shortstop and Atlanta native Dansby Swanson said.

The 32-year-old Freeman is intertwined with this franchise’s recent history so completely that it might as well name the era after him. There was Chipper and Andruw Jones, Maddux and Glavine and Smoltz. Then there was Freeman.

A new stadium emerged on his watch. A new spring training home took shape. A new group of young stars emerged around him. Veteran free agents — such as d’Arnaud — came to Atlanta to play with him. He brought the city a title. He gave a LaGrange, Ga., high school kid named Matt Olson a left-handed-hitting first baseman to look up to, at least until the A’s drafted Olson and he couldn’t call himself a Braves fan anymore. Olson, who closed on a house in Atlanta last August, who was married in Atlanta last offseason and whose parents still live there, agreed to an eight-year extension worth $168 million Tuesday, committing fully to the role of Freeman’s successor.

“I’m here to be Matt Olson,” the 27-year-old said in his introductory news conference. “That’s all I can really control.”

He can’t, for example, control the fact that Atlanta and its fans will forever pine for Freeman, who always seemed likely to be theirs forever. When Freeman’s teammates hoisted the World Series trophy in Houston last November, they eschewed “I’m going to Disney World” and similar celebratory cries in favor of public pleas to ownership: “Sign Freddie!”

Atlanta General Manager Alex Anthopoulos unsuccessfully choked back tears when talking to reporters Monday about the emotions of making the deal for Olson. He couldn’t say anything officially then. Freeman hadn’t signed yet. GMs are careful with hypotheticals. But the reality of his situation was clear.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tough deal,” he said, as his voice cracked.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies was in the Braves clubhouse Monday when talented young outfielder Christian Pache told him Pache had been traded.

“What are you talking about?” Albies said he asked him. Pache told him he was headed to Oakland, and little by little, they put together what a trade for Olson meant.

“It was surprising for the whole team. Everyone was kind of in shock,” Albies said. “Like, oh, we’re not trying to sign Freddie again.”

As Albies remembered the events of the day before, two legs in white leggings, high socks and flip-flops protruded from beneath the sweatshirts and jerseys hanging in the locker next to him. Those legs — including a surgically repaired right ACL that kept him out of action during Atlanta’s World Series run — belonged to superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., the 24-year-old perennial MVP candidate signed through at least the 2026 season.

Acuña is one of the reasons the Braves are not exactly lost without Freeman. Their World Series-winning rotation is intact. Albies, Swanson and Austin Riley round out a loaded infield. Acuña, Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna — back after missing most of last year while MLB investigated him for domestic violence before handing him a retroactive suspension — could combine for a potent outfield. Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and an .896 on-base-plus-slugging percentage last year despite an abysmal start to the regular season. Olson hit .271 with 39 homers and a .911 OPS with Oakland.

“I think we need to go ahead and get off the comparison train. … I think it would be silly to say, ‘Oh, Matt’s going to replace Freddie,’” said Swanson, who planned to room with Olson at Vanderbilt before the latter went pro instead. He said he didn’t text Olson after the deal because he knew what it felt like to be swarmed with calls from friends and family who would be expecting to see more of him, expecting tickets, expecting a lot. Plus, Swanson had plenty on his mind already: For the first time in his career, he was walking into a Braves clubhouse that didn’t include Freeman.

“I think the easiest way to describe it is it’s fine to feel two things at once,” Swanson said. “Obviously, part of me is really excited for Matt to be here … but then also part of you is disappointed, frustrated that Freddie isn’t going to be here anymore.”

Ron Washington led the Braves through a quick infield session Tuesday morning. Olson hadn’t arrived yet, so John Nogowski was the only one fielding groundballs at first base. The Braves signed Nogowski this offseason, a potential slugging backup to Freeman if they needed him. For a few hours, he was the first baseman of record for a team that hadn’t had to wonder who would stand there since 2010.

The workout went smoothly, the infield slick, the batting practice enthusiastic. Manager Brian Snitker said that while the Braves would miss Freeman, the lockout-shortened spring training didn’t give them much time to waste on nostalgia.

“We hate that Freddie is not going to be here. Me especially. He was a big part of when I came in here,” Snitker said. “There’s no doubt we’re all going to miss him. But we’ve got pretty good players.”

Those core players, as Snitker pointed out, have been molded by multiple playoff runs now. Last year, they were under .500 in August, lost Acuña for the season and still won the World Series. They have plenty of established players who, though young, have now been there before — have proven able to steady themselves, to bounce back, to let their play do the talking in the end, much like Freeman always has.

“Leading by example goes a long way, I would say more so than a vocal leader. This day and age, a lot of people appreciate what you do versus what you say,” said d’Arnaud, agreeing with a reporter who pointed out that many Atlanta players seem to approach things the same way.