Later, an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator was placed in his chest, and he intended to resume his playing career with his pro team in Italy. However, he was unable to do so because players with ICDs are not permitted to play in the top flight. He signed with Brentford of the English Premier League as a free agent in January, and his play led to Denmark Coach Kasper Hjulmand’s decision to include him on the 23-player squad for friendlies March 26 against the Netherlands in Amsterdam and March 29 against Serbia. That second game will take place at Parken, where Eriksen’s heart stopped.
“I expect Christian to go in and be a deciding factor for our team,” Hjulmand said (via the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet through Reuters). “I did not expect him to play right now. Realistically I thought he would be ready by the summer. However, Christian is with the squad because he is the best in that position.”
In January, Eriksen, who has scored 36 goals in 109 international games, said that playing in this fall’s World Cup was “a goal, a dream.” Denmark has qualified and now he will be part of that team, with his journey back complete in the Parken game.
“My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again,” Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1 in January. “I want to prove I’ve moved on and that I can play [for] the national team again. Again, it’s up to the manager to assess my level. But my heart is not an obstacle.”